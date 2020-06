Amenities

Large 2 bedroom, renovated, this is a great find in "Hudson Heights" on Fort Washington Avenue and 187th. Features and Amenities include: Spacious Living room and Bedrooms; Refinished Floors, Renovated Eat-in Kitchen Newly tiled floors-lots of counter space and New cabinets for storage.Perfect home to entertain and or just kick back and relaxVery QuietGets great LightLaundry Facility and super lives on premise. Nearby "A" train and local buses. The cloisters - 5 minute walk. Great restaurants in the area. SoveRE76931