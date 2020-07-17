All apartments in New York
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:10 AM

55 Prince Street

55 Prince Street · (917) 294-0661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Prince Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-R · Avail. now

$7,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Oversized 1 Bedroom Loft in Soho, Furnished with a contemporary high end design.
The apartment is over 1500 sq/ft, and features an open layout, cast iron columns, wood beams, maple hardwood floors, and an original six feet wide industrial door. Afree-flowing floorplan comprises living and dining areas, Kitchen, and den surrounded by the original windows and soaring, white-washed brick walls.A cozy bedroom, a finely tiled bathroom, and an enormous walk in closet complete the apartment.
Additional features include keyed elevator, A/C window unit, dishwasher, and the option to mount a washer dryer. The high-end design furniture and art on the walls make this apartment perfect for receiving guest in an informal, yet tasteful atmosphere.
Near the intersection of Prince Street and Lafayette Avenue, the brick warehouse building at 53-55 Prince Street is the last surviving portion of the historicPrince Street Works, which housed the silver department of Tiffany & Co.and was later known as the Tiffany Foundry building. Immediately available. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Prince Street have any available units?
55 Prince Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 Prince Street have?
Some of 55 Prince Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Prince Street currently offering any rent specials?
55 Prince Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Prince Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Prince Street is pet friendly.
Does 55 Prince Street offer parking?
No, 55 Prince Street does not offer parking.
Does 55 Prince Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 Prince Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Prince Street have a pool?
No, 55 Prince Street does not have a pool.
Does 55 Prince Street have accessible units?
No, 55 Prince Street does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Prince Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Prince Street has units with dishwashers.
