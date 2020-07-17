Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Oversized 1 Bedroom Loft in Soho, Furnished with a contemporary high end design.

The apartment is over 1500 sq/ft, and features an open layout, cast iron columns, wood beams, maple hardwood floors, and an original six feet wide industrial door. Afree-flowing floorplan comprises living and dining areas, Kitchen, and den surrounded by the original windows and soaring, white-washed brick walls.A cozy bedroom, a finely tiled bathroom, and an enormous walk in closet complete the apartment.

Additional features include keyed elevator, A/C window unit, dishwasher, and the option to mount a washer dryer. The high-end design furniture and art on the walls make this apartment perfect for receiving guest in an informal, yet tasteful atmosphere.

Near the intersection of Prince Street and Lafayette Avenue, the brick warehouse building at 53-55 Prince Street is the last surviving portion of the historicPrince Street Works, which housed the silver department of Tiffany & Co.and was later known as the Tiffany Foundry building. Immediately available. Pets are case by case.