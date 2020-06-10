55 Payson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry bbq/grill

Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Large 1 bedroom Available now.



Beautiful large 1 bedroom apartment. This unit features a large living area with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.



Located on a tree-lined street in the heart of Inwood, this well-maintained elevator building is centrally located to fit all of your needs. With an array of eclectic and renowned eateries at your fingertips, you will have a hard time choosing where to grab your next bite. Grab your cup of joe to start your day at CHOCnyc and then head to Mamasushi for lunch. End your night with dinner overlooking the water at The Hudson. Top off your night with drinks at Inwood Bar & Grill. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with Fine Fair Supermarket and Rite Aid on Broadway. This building is also located steps from both Inwood Hill Park and Fort Tyron Park and just one short block from the Dyckman Avenue A train stop. To top it off this building has the convenience of a laundry room available to all tenants. Pets welcome.