Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

55 Payson Avenue

55 Payson Avenue · (646) 750-1989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Payson Avenue, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-B · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Large 1 bedroom Available now.

Beautiful large 1 bedroom apartment. This unit features a large living area with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.

Located on a tree-lined street in the heart of Inwood, this well-maintained elevator building is centrally located to fit all of your needs. With an array of eclectic and renowned eateries at your fingertips, you will have a hard time choosing where to grab your next bite. Grab your cup of joe to start your day at CHOCnyc and then head to Mamasushi for lunch. End your night with dinner overlooking the water at The Hudson. Top off your night with drinks at Inwood Bar & Grill. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with Fine Fair Supermarket and Rite Aid on Broadway. This building is also located steps from both Inwood Hill Park and Fort Tyron Park and just one short block from the Dyckman Avenue A train stop. To top it off this building has the convenience of a laundry room available to all tenants. Pets welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Payson Avenue have any available units?
55 Payson Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 Payson Avenue have?
Some of 55 Payson Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Payson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
55 Payson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Payson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Payson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 55 Payson Avenue offer parking?
No, 55 Payson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 55 Payson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Payson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Payson Avenue have a pool?
No, 55 Payson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 55 Payson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 55 Payson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Payson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Payson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
