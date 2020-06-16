All apartments in New York
Find more places like 55 Park Terrace East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
55 Park Terrace East
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

55 Park Terrace East

55 Park Terrace East · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

55 Park Terrace East, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-74 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
dog park
playground
concierge
yoga
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
concierge
dog park
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
yoga
Country living in Manhattanthe best of both worlds! Peaceful, spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment, featuring a sunken living room, home office, eat in kitchen, and 8 large closets are waiting for you in lovely Park Terrace Gardens. You will enjoy spectacular panoramic views of Inwood from the roof deck, perfectly manicured gardens, central laundry in each building, live in super, concierge, bulk rate Time Warner, and free internet! And, of course, there is beautiful Inwood Hill Park where you can hike among its many trails discovering the landscape left by shifting glaciers. Other feature of the park include the last natural salt marsh in Manhattan, a barbecue area, playground, dog run, yoga in the evenings (summer), kayaking, tennis courts, basketball courts, ball fields, and plenty of events throughout the seasons. Exciting new restaurants, shopping, amenities, and transportation (A and 1 subway lines) are conveniently located nearby. Come explore "Upstate Manhattan." It's worth the trip!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Park Terrace East have any available units?
55 Park Terrace East has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 Park Terrace East have?
Some of 55 Park Terrace East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Park Terrace East currently offering any rent specials?
55 Park Terrace East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Park Terrace East pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Park Terrace East is pet friendly.
Does 55 Park Terrace East offer parking?
No, 55 Park Terrace East does not offer parking.
Does 55 Park Terrace East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Park Terrace East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Park Terrace East have a pool?
No, 55 Park Terrace East does not have a pool.
Does 55 Park Terrace East have accessible units?
No, 55 Park Terrace East does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Park Terrace East have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Park Terrace East does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 55 Park Terrace East?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity