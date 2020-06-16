55 Park Terrace East

Amenities

Country living in Manhattanthe best of both worlds! Peaceful, spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment, featuring a sunken living room, home office, eat in kitchen, and 8 large closets are waiting for you in lovely Park Terrace Gardens. You will enjoy spectacular panoramic views of Inwood from the roof deck, perfectly manicured gardens, central laundry in each building, live in super, concierge, bulk rate Time Warner, and free internet! And, of course, there is beautiful Inwood Hill Park where you can hike among its many trails discovering the landscape left by shifting glaciers. Other feature of the park include the last natural salt marsh in Manhattan, a barbecue area, playground, dog run, yoga in the evenings (summer), kayaking, tennis courts, basketball courts, ball fields, and plenty of events throughout the seasons. Exciting new restaurants, shopping, amenities, and transportation (A and 1 subway lines) are conveniently located nearby. Come explore "Upstate Manhattan." It's worth the trip!