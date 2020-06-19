Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher elevator guest suite

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry bbq/grill guest suite hot tub internet access

Nestled on a charming tree-lined block between Madison and Park Avenues, 54 East 81st Street is a grand single-family limestone mansion, beautifully reconstructed to the highest standard, throughout its approximately 8,375 square feet of magnificent interior space and approximately 2,040 square feet in the delightful South garden, balcony, and fully-finished roof deck with a hot tub. Intelligently designed, this exceptional home features a high-speed Federal elevator, radiant floor heating throughout, a snowmelt system in both the front and rear gardens, dumbwaiter with dual openings, a noise-cancellation and vibration dampening system between each floor, and a central vacuum system. An integrated smart-home AMX system controls the advanced 16-camera security system, Sonos audio, automated shades, Lutron lighting, televisions, 5 GHZ Wi-Fi, and a dual central heating/cooling system with two climate zones in each room. A stunning Archimedean spiral staircase with oak risers and a cast iron filigree banister opens to a circular skylight, which allows abundant natural light to flood into the center of the home. Grand windows, astounding room proportions, and soaring ceilings throughout the residence create a bright, airy feel. Impeccable home finishes include an exterior facade built of the finest Indiana limestone, walnut hardwood flooring, Calacatta marble countertops, and extensive custom millwork. 54 East 81st Street is situated in an unrivaled Upper East Side location, in close proximity to Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, amongst some of the best dining, shopping, museums and galleries New York City has to offer. HISTORY 54 East 81st Street was once the address of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Turner Dana, a prominent Colonial family. Mr. and Mrs. Dana were descendants of Brigadier General John Morin Scott, a member of George Washington's council, and of the Continental Congress. Mr. Dana belonged to the General Society of Colonial Wars as well as the University Club and Down Town Club. Mrs. Dana was an elite member of the prominent Colonial Dames of America and New York's Junior League. LAYOUT BASEMENT The fully-finished basement affords two sizeable recreation rooms, a laundry room with dual washer/dryer, and gracious ceilings reaching approximately 9 feet. Natural light is received at the rear of the basement through a light well in the above garden. A full bathroom, abundant storage, and home mechanical systems are also located on this level. GARDEN FLOOR Enter this magnificent residence through the cast iron gates, elegant forecourt, and arched entryway. The stunning facade was constructed from the finest Indiana limestone, known as the "Nation's Building Stone" for its use in some of the country's most prominent monuments, such as the Lincoln Memorial, Rockefeller Center and Grand Central Station. The Cast Stone forecourt boasts radiant heat snowmelt technology. The grand foyer is lined with gorgeous inlaid flooring with botticino marble slabs arranged in diamond pattern, and beautiful custom millwork along the walls. High ceilings of over 10.5 feet on this level provide a welcoming, open feel. Beyond a set of double-doors lies the stunning central Archimedean spiral staircase, a graceful powder room, and a large walk-in coat closet. The sizable chef's kitchen features an adjacent breakfast room, opening to the sunny South garden. Replete with Calacatta marble countertops, Wood-Mode cabinetry, and top-of-the-line Wolf/Sub Zero appliances, the kitchen uniquely affords two center islands, two dishwashers, double ovens, and a dumbwaiter serving this level and the Parlor Floor above. The delightful breakfast room receives brilliant natural light and views of the lush South garden through two glass doors. Ideal for entertaining, the planted garden is complete with a double grill, irrigation system, and radiant snowmelt technology beneath the Cast Stone pavers. PARLOR FLOOR Ascend the magnificent central staircase and enter the gorgeous Parlor Floor, with soaring ceilings reaching nearly 12 feet in the parlor, intricate moldings, herringbone hardwood floors, and elegant fireplaces gracing both the parlor and dining room. The grand parlor boasts astounding proportions, a white marble fireplace, and receives abundant South light through large windows and a set of French doors, which open to a Juliet balcony. A staircase off the balcony provides access to the private lower garden. The graciously proportioned dining room receives delightful treetop views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Ideal for entertaining, this level is complete with an efficient butler's kitchen. Served by the home's dumbwaiter, the butler's kitchen also features a refrigerator, dishwasher, and Miele microwave. A guests' powder room is discreetly tucked away. THIRD FLOOR With ceilings reaching over 10 feet high, the Third Floor affords a second grandly-scaled living room which is ideal for entertaining, complete with a full onyx wet bar containing a refrigerator, wine storage and a sink. Brilliant South light pours in through three exposures, and an impressive onyx fireplace and guests' powder room completes this space. The front-facing study on this level boasts a handsome, ornately detailed fireplace, and stunning crown moldings. Complete with a full en-suite bath, this room can also be configured as an additional bedroom. FOURTH FLOOR The Fourth Floor consists of three bedrooms, each with white Thassos marble en-suite bathrooms, all with radiant heat floors, abundant closets, and soaring ceilings reaching over 10 feet. Both rear bedrooms have sliding doors that allow the rooms to be adjoined for an open flow, and to bring in light from the six surrounding windows along the three exposures. The bedrooms on this level are lined with Venetian plaster walls, and the home's second laundry room completes this floor. FIFTH FLOOR The Fifth Floor is comprised of a regal full-floor master suite, with stunning ceiling heights reaching nearly 11 feet. The well-proportioned rear-facing master bedroom boasts large windows that allow for exceptional natural light throughout three exposures. The luxurious master bathroom is lined completely with Arabescato marble, and affords a soaking tub with bookmatched marble slabs, two sinks, two vanities, a bidet, and dual water/steam showers with multiple jets. The beautiful, grandly-scaled dressing room provides ample wardrobe and changing space, expertly appointed with Snow White Onyx countertops and custom cabinetry, to create the ultimate closet. Receiving cheerful sunlight and treetop views through large windows, the luxurious dressing room is appointed with a sink and desk area. SIXTH FLOOR/ROOF DECK Accessed by either elevator or stairs, the Sixth Floor features a spacious guest suite with full en-suite bathroom. Two doors open to the finished roof deck, which boasts sunny, sweeping views of the city and Metropolitan Museum of Art. The amazing roof deck features multiple entertaining areas, and is complete with a grill, hot tub, planters, cushioned seating, and a sound system.