LOW FEEE85TH STREET - HUGE ONE BEDROOM W/ SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM IN LUX ELEV BLDG This beautiful one bedroom is located on a peaceful , beautiful block on the Upper East Side. Featuring beautiful Georgian style windows that let in a lot of sunlight. Hardwood Floors throughout. Tons of closet space. Hardwood floors throughout. Modern Kitchen. This well maintained luxury elevator building has laundry and live in super. Conveniently located near Asphalt Green, parks and all the wonderful restaurants the upper east side has to offer. Quick access to the 6-train and Q line. FOR EXCLUSIVE VIEWING PLEASE CONTACT JENNIFER AT JENNIfER@CRGNYC.COM or 516 - 287 - 0805Sorry no dogs Cayenne153572