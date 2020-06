Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

****NO FEE****NO FEE****NO FEE*****



Luxurious 2BR/2BA offers a bright sunny south exposure. It has been fully renovated and includes an en-suite master bath, a pass-through style kitchen with breakfast bar, all new wide plank dark flooring, and great storage. Call or email today to come view this home today. *** Net effective rent based on 2 months free. Gross rent of $4925.00 due monthly for 10 months***