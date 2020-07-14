All apartments in New York
New York, NY
52 Park Avenue
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:10 AM

52 Park Avenue

52 Park Avenue · (917) 355-7955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

52 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
elevator
This sun-filled two-bedroom, two-bath home occupies the entire seventh floor. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide stunning views and bathe the unit in light throughout the day. The renovated kitchen is outfitted with brand new appliances. The unit comes with a jumbo vented washer/dryer as well.52 Park Avenue is a peaceful, boutique 17-unit condo. Amenities include a part-time doorman (7 am to midnight), full-time super, video security system, and children's outdoor play area. The building is topped off with a lovely roof deck with landmark NYC views

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Park Avenue have any available units?
52 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Park Avenue have?
Some of 52 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
52 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 52 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 52 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 52 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 52 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 52 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 52 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 52 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
