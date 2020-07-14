Amenities

This sun-filled two-bedroom, two-bath home occupies the entire seventh floor. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide stunning views and bathe the unit in light throughout the day. The renovated kitchen is outfitted with brand new appliances. The unit comes with a jumbo vented washer/dryer as well.52 Park Avenue is a peaceful, boutique 17-unit condo. Amenities include a part-time doorman (7 am to midnight), full-time super, video security system, and children's outdoor play area. The building is topped off with a lovely roof deck with landmark NYC views