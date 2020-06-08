518 West 204th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NO FEE!!! Ready now--Inwood/W204th, bright, gut renovated 2 bedroom, corner unit with lots of windows. Both bedrooms have large windows. Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer in the apartment. Plenty of cabinet space. White-tiled bathroom with a full shower. Walk up building with easy access to this 2 bedroom. On-site attentive Super and great management company. 1-Train and endless shopping, restaurants and Supermarkets are nearby, and it's an easy walk to the Saturday Greenmarket and parks.The posted monthly rent for the apartment is $2,243 with the owner giving a $3,000 credit over a 12 month lease. This results in an average monthly rent for the year of $1,993 per month. SoveRE79471