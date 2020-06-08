All apartments in New York
518 West 204th Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:10 AM

518 West 204th Street

518 West 204th Street · (646) 784-3986
Location

518 West 204th Street, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO FEE!!! Ready now--Inwood/W204th, bright, gut renovated 2 bedroom, corner unit with lots of windows. Both bedrooms have large windows. Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer in the apartment. Plenty of cabinet space. White-tiled bathroom with a full shower. Walk up building with easy access to this 2 bedroom. On-site attentive Super and great management company. 1-Train and endless shopping, restaurants and Supermarkets are nearby, and it's an easy walk to the Saturday Greenmarket and parks.The posted monthly rent for the apartment is $2,243 with the owner giving a $3,000 credit over a 12 month lease. This results in an average monthly rent for the year of $1,993 per month. SoveRE79471

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 West 204th Street have any available units?
518 West 204th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 West 204th Street have?
Some of 518 West 204th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 West 204th Street currently offering any rent specials?
518 West 204th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 West 204th Street pet-friendly?
No, 518 West 204th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 518 West 204th Street offer parking?
No, 518 West 204th Street does not offer parking.
Does 518 West 204th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 West 204th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 West 204th Street have a pool?
No, 518 West 204th Street does not have a pool.
Does 518 West 204th Street have accessible units?
No, 518 West 204th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 518 West 204th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 West 204th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
