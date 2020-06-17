516 E 79 Street

Amenities

Welcome to an amazing newly renovated two room studio gem. This unit located on the Upper East Side offers wood flooring throughout, a separate bedroom, and a fully tiled bathroom with a window! The unit also includes a electronic doorman AND GET THIS all utilities included. Located near near a variety of high end cuisines, well known franchises, and within striking distance to the FDR and mass transportation. During the day there is easy access to multiple parks, scenic views, and all shopping needs. In the evening the area is surrounded with a bubbling nightlife and unlimited activities. Please adcise procewwing fees apply.