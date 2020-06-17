All apartments in New York
516 E 79 Street
516 E 79 Street

516 East 79th Street · (718) 213-3328
516 East 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
doorman
hardwood floors
recently renovated
doorman
Welcome to an amazing newly renovated two room studio gem. This unit located on the Upper East Side offers wood flooring throughout, a separate bedroom, and a fully tiled bathroom with a window! The unit also includes a electronic doorman AND GET THIS all utilities included. Located near near a variety of high end cuisines, well known franchises, and within striking distance to the FDR and mass transportation. During the day there is easy access to multiple parks, scenic views, and all shopping needs. In the evening the area is surrounded with a bubbling nightlife and unlimited activities. Please adcise procewwing fees apply.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 516 E 79 Street have any available units?
516 E 79 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 E 79 Street have?
Some of 516 E 79 Street's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 E 79 Street currently offering any rent specials?
516 E 79 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 E 79 Street pet-friendly?
No, 516 E 79 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 516 E 79 Street offer parking?
No, 516 E 79 Street does not offer parking.
Does 516 E 79 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 E 79 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 E 79 Street have a pool?
No, 516 E 79 Street does not have a pool.
Does 516 E 79 Street have accessible units?
No, 516 E 79 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 516 E 79 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 E 79 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
