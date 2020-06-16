All apartments in New York
504 East 79 Street
504 East 79 Street

504 East 79th Street · (718) 213-3328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

504 East 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
doorman
Welcome to this radient three-bedroom gem located on teh Upper East Side. This unit includes wood flooring throughout, full windowed bathroom with tiled flooring, and a open plan kitchen/living area. The unit also includes an electronic doorman AND GET THIS, all utlilties included. Located near in the heart of the city the area provides unlimited activities and possibilities throughout day and night. Multiple franchises, a variety of restaurants, and all shopping needs are in close proximity. Mass transportation and the FDR are within striking distance. Please advise processing fees apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 East 79 Street have any available units?
504 East 79 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 504 East 79 Street currently offering any rent specials?
504 East 79 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 East 79 Street pet-friendly?
No, 504 East 79 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 504 East 79 Street offer parking?
No, 504 East 79 Street does not offer parking.
Does 504 East 79 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 East 79 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 East 79 Street have a pool?
No, 504 East 79 Street does not have a pool.
Does 504 East 79 Street have accessible units?
No, 504 East 79 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 504 East 79 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 East 79 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 East 79 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 East 79 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
