504 East 79 Street

Welcome to this radient three-bedroom gem located on teh Upper East Side. This unit includes wood flooring throughout, full windowed bathroom with tiled flooring, and a open plan kitchen/living area. The unit also includes an electronic doorman AND GET THIS, all utlilties included. Located near in the heart of the city the area provides unlimited activities and possibilities throughout day and night. Multiple franchises, a variety of restaurants, and all shopping needs are in close proximity. Mass transportation and the FDR are within striking distance. Please advise processing fees apply.