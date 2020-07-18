All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

500 West 21st Street

500 West 21st Street · (212) 396-5886
Location

500 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN/A · Avail. now

$23,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
24hr concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool table
garage
Welcome to Garden A, a 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom corner residence encompassing approximately 2,350 sf of chic Chelsea living . The large entrance gallery, with flex space for a home office, leads to graciously proportioned living and dining areas, boasting views of the Church of the Guardian Angels to the North and of the High Line Park to the West. The living room features a wood burning fireplace, over-sized floor-to-ceiling casement windows, and access to a private 519 SF terrace. This terrace surrounds the building's year-round garden designed by premier landscape designer Rees Roberts + Partners. The windowed chef's kitchen, with handcrafted custom cabinetry in a dark hue, includes a massive center island with honed white marble slab counter top and breakfast bar. The kitchen is fully equipped with top of the line appliances, including Miele convection oven, a speed oven and gas cook top with an externally vented hood, under-counter Marvel wine cooler, and a 48-inch Gaggenau refrigerator. A generously sized master suite features 3 closets (two walk-in!), terrace access, and a luxurious master bathroom. The master bath is adorned in white marble walls and brown marble flooring, custom bronze fixtures, a freestanding Toto soaking tub, separate stall shower, marble double vanity sink, and radiant heated floors. The second bedroom also has access to the terrace and has an en suite bath with a shower. The third bedroom has an en suite bath with a tub. Additional features include a powder room near the entrance for guests, vented washer/dryer in-unit, and Nest temperature controls in each room.This amenity-rich building includes a 24-hour concierge, on-site resident manager, residents' lounge with pool table, 2,000 SF fitness center designed by The Wright Fit, playroom, package room with cold storage, and garage parking. Located in the heart of West Chelsea near many of the city's best restaurants, shopping and galleries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 West 21st Street have any available units?
500 West 21st Street has a unit available for $23,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 West 21st Street have?
Some of 500 West 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 West 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 500 West 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 500 West 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 500 West 21st Street offers parking.
Does 500 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 West 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 500 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 500 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 500 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 West 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
