500 West 21st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage gym 24hr concierge doorman

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman gym parking pool table garage

Welcome to Garden A, a 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom corner residence encompassing approximately 2,350 sf of chic Chelsea living . The large entrance gallery, with flex space for a home office, leads to graciously proportioned living and dining areas, boasting views of the Church of the Guardian Angels to the North and of the High Line Park to the West. The living room features a wood burning fireplace, over-sized floor-to-ceiling casement windows, and access to a private 519 SF terrace. This terrace surrounds the building's year-round garden designed by premier landscape designer Rees Roberts + Partners. The windowed chef's kitchen, with handcrafted custom cabinetry in a dark hue, includes a massive center island with honed white marble slab counter top and breakfast bar. The kitchen is fully equipped with top of the line appliances, including Miele convection oven, a speed oven and gas cook top with an externally vented hood, under-counter Marvel wine cooler, and a 48-inch Gaggenau refrigerator. A generously sized master suite features 3 closets (two walk-in!), terrace access, and a luxurious master bathroom. The master bath is adorned in white marble walls and brown marble flooring, custom bronze fixtures, a freestanding Toto soaking tub, separate stall shower, marble double vanity sink, and radiant heated floors. The second bedroom also has access to the terrace and has an en suite bath with a shower. The third bedroom has an en suite bath with a tub. Additional features include a powder room near the entrance for guests, vented washer/dryer in-unit, and Nest temperature controls in each room.This amenity-rich building includes a 24-hour concierge, on-site resident manager, residents' lounge with pool table, 2,000 SF fitness center designed by The Wright Fit, playroom, package room with cold storage, and garage parking. Located in the heart of West Chelsea near many of the city's best restaurants, shopping and galleries.