New York, NY
50 E 4th St
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:22 PM

50 E 4th St

50 East 4th Street · (917) 363-7436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10003
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$8,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Please see link below for a full 3D Walkthrough of the apartment including floorplan and measurements*

Incredible opportunity to rent a gut renovated two bedroom, two full bathroom duplex home with abundant outdoor space in the East Village. This bright and spacious apartment comprises two full floors of a brick townhouse, with its own private outdoor terrace/garden, easily accessible from both floors of the apartment. A tasteful renovation provides all of the modern comforts you desire, without sacrificing the charm and character of this truly unique space.

The private entrance to the apartment opens into the lower floor of the duplex, where you'll find one full bathroom, and a king sized bedroom overlooking and with easy access to the private backyard. Up just one flight of stairs, the living space is dramatic, with three large casement windows and tall ceilings letting light pour into the living space. The open kitchen has undergone complete renovation, and features full sized stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher.

The 2nd floor also has another renovated full bathroom, as well as a king sized bedroom, also featuring access via a small staircase to the private outdoor space below.

Washer/dryer in unit, and split A/C and Heating system throughout. There is also one parking space, in the garage of the building available for rent for an additional $500 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 E 4th St have any available units?
50 E 4th St has a unit available for $8,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 E 4th St have?
Some of 50 E 4th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 E 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
50 E 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 E 4th St pet-friendly?
No, 50 E 4th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 50 E 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 50 E 4th St does offer parking.
Does 50 E 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 E 4th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 E 4th St have a pool?
No, 50 E 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 50 E 4th St have accessible units?
No, 50 E 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 50 E 4th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 E 4th St has units with dishwashers.
