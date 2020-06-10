50 E 4th St

Amenities

*Please see link below for a full 3D Walkthrough of the apartment including floorplan and measurements*



Incredible opportunity to rent a gut renovated two bedroom, two full bathroom duplex home with abundant outdoor space in the East Village. This bright and spacious apartment comprises two full floors of a brick townhouse, with its own private outdoor terrace/garden, easily accessible from both floors of the apartment. A tasteful renovation provides all of the modern comforts you desire, without sacrificing the charm and character of this truly unique space.



The private entrance to the apartment opens into the lower floor of the duplex, where you'll find one full bathroom, and a king sized bedroom overlooking and with easy access to the private backyard. Up just one flight of stairs, the living space is dramatic, with three large casement windows and tall ceilings letting light pour into the living space. The open kitchen has undergone complete renovation, and features full sized stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher.



The 2nd floor also has another renovated full bathroom, as well as a king sized bedroom, also featuring access via a small staircase to the private outdoor space below.



Washer/dryer in unit, and split A/C and Heating system throughout. There is also one parking space, in the garage of the building available for rent for an additional $500 per month.