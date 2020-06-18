49 Murray Street

Amenities

Unprecedented contemporary style and spectacular indoor/outdoor living are the hallmarks of this exceptional, five-bedroom, four-bathroom penthouse triplex in the heart of Tribeca.Spanning a luxurious 4,600 square feet, this Tribeca showplace caters to both gracious entertaining and serene private life. Light oak wide-plank floors run throughout, ceilings rise over 11 feet high, and oversize windows and skylights flood the home with southern and northern light and views. Arrive via key-lock elevator to find an airy and open great room offering sumptuous living and dining areas. The sleek chef's kitchen features white lacquer cabinetry, stunning marble countertops, breakfast bar seating for five, and top-of-the-line appliances from Sub-Zero and Miele, including two dishwashers, two refrigerators and a 150-bottle wine refrigerator. The floating steel-and-glass stair adds dramatic intrigue across all three floors of the home, and the rear of the main level is devoted to a glorious sitting room with soaring double-height ceilings, arched windows, skylights and a stately gas fireplace. Two large bedrooms are tucked at the rear of the main level while rows of closets and a powder room add notable convenience.The vast lower level delivers additional storage and ample flexibility. There's a staff room, two full baths and a laundry room with double washer/dryers, plus a cozy home theater and a playroom that could be converted to additional bedrooms if desired. On the top level, the full-floor master suite is the epitome of tranquility featuring two private terraces, a gas fireplace, a sitting room/home office and a massive dressing room with custom closets. The en suite bathroom offers a spa-like experience with a wide double vanity, deep soaking tub and walk-in steam shower for two all trimmed in handsome white onyx.Above, the breathtaking rooftop oasis features sweeping views, decking and a turf lawn, a pergola-topped dining area, a complete outdoor kitchen with Viking grill and refrigerator, plus irrigation. Sonos sound, a security system with cameras and a sophisticated lighting system run throughout this unparalleled penthouse residence which conveys with an approximately 1,100-square-foot-storage space.Constructed in 1858, 49 Murray is an Italianate store-and-loft building situated within the Tribeca Historic District. Surrounded by City Hall Park, Washington Market Park and the Battery Park Esplanade, this boutique three-unit condominium offers the ideal mix of Downtown allure and open green space. Both Brookfield Place and Westfield World Trade Center offer fantastic dining and shopping nearby. The Tribeca Whole Foods is just two blocks away, and transportation options from this highly accessible neighborhood are abundant with A/C/E, 1/2/3, R/W, 4/5/6, J/Z and PATH trains all nearby.