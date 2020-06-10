Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman parking garage

This Historical Building apartment at almost 2,500 sq., ft., Garden 1 is a large three- bedroom residence in 455 West 20th Street. With an extremely gracious duplex layout that features an eat-in kitchen, and a cozy study or family room on the bedroom level that opens onto the apartment's spacious, 740 sq., ft., south-facing private landscaped garden, Garden 1 also featuring Townhouse style boasts direct, private access from 20th Street. The parlor level has ceiling heights of over 10' ,and its windows, bathed in southern light, are decorated with hand-carved wood traceries dating from the early 19th century, restored to their original condition. Details such as traditional crown moldings, paneled oak entry doors with darkened steel hardware, selected harvest vintage oak floors laid in a herringbone pattern, costume closets in the dressing room of the master bathroom suite, and a wood-burning fireplace with costume mantel in the living room, lend the apartment an unmistakably artisanal quality, enhanced with state-of-the-art appliances and building systems, and every comfort of modern condominium living.