Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

455 West 20th Street

455 West 20th Street · (551) 427-5164
Location

455 West 20th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN-1 · Avail. now

$22,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

This Historical Building apartment at almost 2,500 sq., ft., Garden 1 is a large three- bedroom residence in 455 West 20th Street. With an extremely gracious duplex layout that features an eat-in kitchen, and a cozy study or family room on the bedroom level that opens onto the apartment's spacious, 740 sq., ft., south-facing private landscaped garden, Garden 1 also featuring Townhouse style boasts direct, private access from 20th Street. The parlor level has ceiling heights of over 10' ,and its windows, bathed in southern light, are decorated with hand-carved wood traceries dating from the early 19th century, restored to their original condition. Details such as traditional crown moldings, paneled oak entry doors with darkened steel hardware, selected harvest vintage oak floors laid in a herringbone pattern, costume closets in the dressing room of the master bathroom suite, and a wood-burning fireplace with costume mantel in the living room, lend the apartment an unmistakably artisanal quality, enhanced with state-of-the-art appliances and building systems, and every comfort of modern condominium living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 West 20th Street have any available units?
455 West 20th Street has a unit available for $22,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 West 20th Street have?
Some of 455 West 20th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
455 West 20th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 455 West 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 455 West 20th Street offer parking?
Yes, 455 West 20th Street does offer parking.
Does 455 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 West 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 455 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 455 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 455 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 455 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 West 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
