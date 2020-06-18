448 W 46TH ST.

Amenities

APARTMENT DETAILS:- NO BROKER FEE - Renovated - Exposed Brick- Excellent light - Renovated Kitchen- Stainless Steel Appliances- Black Granite Counter tops- Queen Size Room- Large Closets - Hardwood Floors Throughout- Recessed Lighting- Ceiling Fans- Tiled BathroomBUILDING DETAILS:- Live in Super - Remote Front Door Access NEIGHBORHOOD DETAILS:- Laundromat on the block- on Restaurant row- Close to all subway stations and restaurants - Steps to the river*Photos may not be of exact apartment but reflect the same line and typical renovations. livingny111829