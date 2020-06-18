All apartments in New York
448 W 46TH ST.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

448 W 46TH ST.

448 West 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

448 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
APARTMENT DETAILS:- NO BROKER FEE - Renovated - Exposed Brick- Excellent light - Renovated Kitchen- Stainless Steel Appliances- Black Granite Counter tops- Queen Size Room- Large Closets - Hardwood Floors Throughout- Recessed Lighting- Ceiling Fans- Tiled BathroomBUILDING DETAILS:- Live in Super - Remote Front Door Access NEIGHBORHOOD DETAILS:- Laundromat on the block- on Restaurant row- Close to all subway stations and restaurants - Steps to the river*Photos may not be of exact apartment but reflect the same line and typical renovations. livingny111829

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 W 46TH ST. have any available units?
448 W 46TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 448 W 46TH ST. have?
Some of 448 W 46TH ST.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 W 46TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
448 W 46TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 W 46TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 448 W 46TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 448 W 46TH ST. offer parking?
No, 448 W 46TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 448 W 46TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 W 46TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 W 46TH ST. have a pool?
No, 448 W 46TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 448 W 46TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 448 W 46TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 448 W 46TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 448 W 46TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
