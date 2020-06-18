443 East 78th 1A

Amenities

Studio with Washer Dryer in Upper East Side - Property Id: 237076



This cozy studio apartment in Upper East Side with in-unit washer dryer is available immediately.

No fee and 1 month free on a 12 month lease.

72 street subway station is in 5 mins walk to get you around the city with M, N, Q, and R trains.

The neighborhood has a variety of dining options, bars, and other hangout spots.

John Jay Park is a block away.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237076

No Dogs Allowed



