Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:23 AM

443 East 78th 1A

443 East 78th Street · (434) 333-1539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

443 East 78th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 1A · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Studio with Washer Dryer in Upper East Side - Property Id: 237076

This cozy studio apartment in Upper East Side with in-unit washer dryer is available immediately.
No fee and 1 month free on a 12 month lease.
72 street subway station is in 5 mins walk to get you around the city with M, N, Q, and R trains.
The neighborhood has a variety of dining options, bars, and other hangout spots.
John Jay Park is a block away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237076
Property Id 237076

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5624821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 East 78th 1A have any available units?
443 East 78th 1A has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 443 East 78th 1A currently offering any rent specials?
443 East 78th 1A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 East 78th 1A pet-friendly?
No, 443 East 78th 1A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 443 East 78th 1A offer parking?
No, 443 East 78th 1A does not offer parking.
Does 443 East 78th 1A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 443 East 78th 1A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 East 78th 1A have a pool?
No, 443 East 78th 1A does not have a pool.
Does 443 East 78th 1A have accessible units?
No, 443 East 78th 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 443 East 78th 1A have units with dishwashers?
No, 443 East 78th 1A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 443 East 78th 1A have units with air conditioning?
No, 443 East 78th 1A does not have units with air conditioning.
