All apartments in New York
Find more places like 441 Convent Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
441 Convent Ave.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

441 Convent Ave.

441 Convent Avenue · (240) 706-5343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

441 Convent Avenue, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Call Jhonatan Ocampo to view this unit today! (240) 706 - 5343! Available For July 1st! Welcome to your new home! A spacious 1 bedroom within the Convent Gardens Condominium located on the edge of the Sugar Hill historic district!The apartment was recently gut renovated and has only been used as a part time residence since. All rooms have windows offering ample space in each room. Strip Oak flooring is throughout the apartment. All 3 closets have built-in organizer systems. The kitchen has all new full-sized stainless steel appliances- including microwave, dish-washer and 5 burner stove, soft-close draws, and quartz counters. The windowed bathroom features floor to ceiling subway tile and a soaking tub with stylish fixtures including an environmentally friendly dual flush toilet. The extra-large living room can accommodate full sized furniture. The over- sized bedroom is large enough to accommodate a king sized bed with plenty of room for additional furniture. The building offers elevator and laundry room.The building is located in Hamilton Heights, very close to the 1, A, C, B and D trains- with the A and D running express downtown. The upper 140's in Hamilton Heights has been sizzling hot, with neighborhood favorites such as Harlem Public, The Chipped Cup, Uptown Bourbon, and Hamilton Eatery within a few blocks of this building. Riverside Park and the 28 acre Riverbank State Park along the Hudson River are just a few blocks away. If you havent walked down Convent Avenue- WOW, are you in for a treat! Convent Avenue in the 140s has some of the most beautiful architecture in NYC. The City College campus is located along Convent Avenue and was termed Hogwarts in Manhattan by a movie scout because of the gothic design and more than 1,000 gargoyles and grotesques."For More information contact Jhonatan!!To view this unit ASAP, Call, Text or Email!! (240) 706 5343 | jhonatan @ anchornyc comCheck out my reviews!"I wish I could rate higher than 5 stars. Jhonatan Ocampo was truly a professional and put in above and beyond the required effort to help me and my roomate find a place. Jhonatan was available all day for communication and always had new apartments to check out. As a picky customer, I had an apartment style in mind and wouldn't stray from it too much and Jhonatan took that and he delivered! Incredible service to his customers this guy rocks! "- Matthew (Yelp) "A. I would recommend this company and specifically Jhonatan Ocampo to anyone who is looking for an apartment. Picking up everything and moving to New York is never easy but Jhonatan was there to help me find an incredible apartment that fits all of my needs."-Hayden, (Yelp)** No Pets Allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Convent Ave. have any available units?
441 Convent Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 Convent Ave. have?
Some of 441 Convent Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 Convent Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
441 Convent Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Convent Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 441 Convent Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 441 Convent Ave. offer parking?
No, 441 Convent Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 441 Convent Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 Convent Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Convent Ave. have a pool?
No, 441 Convent Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 441 Convent Ave. have accessible units?
No, 441 Convent Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Convent Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 Convent Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 441 Convent Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity