441 Convent Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Call Jhonatan Ocampo to view this unit today! (240) 706 - 5343! Available For July 1st! Welcome to your new home! A spacious 1 bedroom within the Convent Gardens Condominium located on the edge of the Sugar Hill historic district!The apartment was recently gut renovated and has only been used as a part time residence since. All rooms have windows offering ample space in each room. Strip Oak flooring is throughout the apartment. All 3 closets have built-in organizer systems. The kitchen has all new full-sized stainless steel appliances- including microwave, dish-washer and 5 burner stove, soft-close draws, and quartz counters. The windowed bathroom features floor to ceiling subway tile and a soaking tub with stylish fixtures including an environmentally friendly dual flush toilet. The extra-large living room can accommodate full sized furniture. The over- sized bedroom is large enough to accommodate a king sized bed with plenty of room for additional furniture. The building offers elevator and laundry room.The building is located in Hamilton Heights, very close to the 1, A, C, B and D trains- with the A and D running express downtown. The upper 140's in Hamilton Heights has been sizzling hot, with neighborhood favorites such as Harlem Public, The Chipped Cup, Uptown Bourbon, and Hamilton Eatery within a few blocks of this building. Riverside Park and the 28 acre Riverbank State Park along the Hudson River are just a few blocks away. If you havent walked down Convent Avenue- WOW, are you in for a treat! Convent Avenue in the 140s has some of the most beautiful architecture in NYC. The City College campus is located along Convent Avenue and was termed Hogwarts in Manhattan by a movie scout because of the gothic design and more than 1,000 gargoyles and grotesques."For More information contact Jhonatan!!To view this unit ASAP, Call, Text or Email!! (240) 706 5343 | jhonatan @ anchornyc comCheck out my reviews!"I wish I could rate higher than 5 stars. Jhonatan Ocampo was truly a professional and put in above and beyond the required effort to help me and my roomate find a place. Jhonatan was available all day for communication and always had new apartments to check out. As a picky customer, I had an apartment style in mind and wouldn't stray from it too much and Jhonatan took that and he delivered! Incredible service to his customers this guy rocks! "- Matthew (Yelp) "A. I would recommend this company and specifically Jhonatan Ocampo to anyone who is looking for an apartment. Picking up everything and moving to New York is never easy but Jhonatan was there to help me find an incredible apartment that fits all of my needs."-Hayden, (Yelp)** No Pets Allowed!