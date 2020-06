Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

A lovely duplex apartment on the third floor in a town house with a beautiful private roof deck located in north central Harlem less than one block from the A/C Subway trains. This unit offers a quite living next to a main street and the train station and includes all stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit.