43 Canal Street

Top floor Townhouse 2 bedroom 1 bath with a large eat in kitchen, beautiful Mahogany wood floors and high ceilings. Both of the bedrooms fit queen size sets and face south. Two exposures allow the sun to enter at various times of the day. The bathroom is spacious and has a huge window. Tenant pays for utilities, Central A/C and Heating and No pets please. Enjoy a wide variety of shops eateries in the confluence of the Lower East Side and China Town. Convenient to the B, D, F & M Trains. Move in June 1st.