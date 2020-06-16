All apartments in New York
Find more places like 43 Canal Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
43 Canal Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:35 AM

43 Canal Street

43 Canal Street · (212) 381-6568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

43 Canal Street, New York, NY 10002
Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit TOPFLOOR · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Top floor Townhouse 2 bedroom 1 bath with a large eat in kitchen, beautiful Mahogany wood floors and high ceilings. Both of the bedrooms fit queen size sets and face south. Two exposures allow the sun to enter at various times of the day. The bathroom is spacious and has a huge window. Tenant pays for utilities, Central A/C and Heating and No pets please. Enjoy a wide variety of shops eateries in the confluence of the Lower East Side and China Town. Convenient to the B, D, F & M Trains. Move in June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Canal Street have any available units?
43 Canal Street has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 43 Canal Street currently offering any rent specials?
43 Canal Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Canal Street pet-friendly?
No, 43 Canal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 43 Canal Street offer parking?
No, 43 Canal Street does not offer parking.
Does 43 Canal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Canal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Canal Street have a pool?
No, 43 Canal Street does not have a pool.
Does 43 Canal Street have accessible units?
No, 43 Canal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Canal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Canal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Canal Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 43 Canal Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 43 Canal Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity