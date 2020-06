Amenities

AMAZING FULL CORNER 3 BED/2.5 BATHS 425 RSD (W115th St.) #14-I



INCREDIBLE RIVER VIEWS THROUGHOUT!!!!

Appx. 2,000 Sq Ft. of GORGEOUS SPACE!

LARGE ENTRY FOYER Leads to AMAZING LOFT-LIKE LIVING/DINING ROOM/OPEN KITCHEN with BEAUTIFUL RIVER (WEST) VIEWS!

GOURMET WINDOWED KITCHEN Stainless Steel Appliances/Quartz Counter-tops

MARBLE POWDER ROOM

HALLWAY TO ALL THREE BEDROOMS:

AMAZING MASTER CORNER SUITE w/ WALK IN CLOSETS and Private Marble Bathroom with Large Stall Shower BEAUTIFUL RIVER/BRIDGE VIEWS Facing WEST AND NORTH!

SECOND LARGE BEDROOM Facing THE RIVER WITH UNBELIEVABLE VIEWS AND HUGE CLOSET SPACE.

THIRD VERY LARGE BEDROOM Facing NORTH

HALL WINDOWED BATHROOM



SIMPLY THE MOST BEAUTIFUL HOME IN MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS!

**STATE OF THE ART GYM AND PLAYROOM**



GORGEOUS ROOF DECK FOR SUMMER ENJOYMENT WITH AMAZING RIVER VIEWS!!!

14TH FLOOR OF WELL-KEPT PRE-WAR DOORMAN BUILDING with ENTRANCES on BOTH RSD and W.115TH STREET

*ASK $9,500 AVAILABLE BY JUNE 1st*