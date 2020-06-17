All apartments in New York
42 Market Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:24 AM

42 Market Street

42 Market Street · (646) 498-0694
Location

42 Market Street, New York, NY 10002
Two Bridges

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
No Fee!!! Hurry! Just new on the market!!* Gorgeous, Huge Fully Renovated One Bedroom apartment in Low East Side.*Very Spacious Bedroom fits king size bed.*Walk-in Closet.*Beautiful Exposed Brick Walls and Hardwood floor in every room.* High Ceilings, Large Windows. Very bright and Sunny.* Washer / Dryer in the unit.*Brand New Kitchen with Stunning Stainless Steal Appliances including Dishwasher and Microwave.* New Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops.*Marble tiled bathroom with Tub/Shower and more..... *Steps away from subway station, bus stop and NYU.* Surround by restaurants, cafs and shops.*To view please call /text Polina:917==797==1401 QLI74337

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Market Street have any available units?
42 Market Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 Market Street have?
Some of 42 Market Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
42 Market Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Market Street pet-friendly?
No, 42 Market Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 42 Market Street offer parking?
No, 42 Market Street does not offer parking.
Does 42 Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Market Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Market Street have a pool?
No, 42 Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 42 Market Street have accessible units?
No, 42 Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Market Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Market Street has units with dishwashers.
