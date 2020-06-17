42 Market Street

Amenities

No Fee!!! Hurry! Just new on the market!!* Gorgeous, Huge Fully Renovated One Bedroom apartment in Low East Side.*Very Spacious Bedroom fits king size bed.*Walk-in Closet.*Beautiful Exposed Brick Walls and Hardwood floor in every room.* High Ceilings, Large Windows. Very bright and Sunny.* Washer / Dryer in the unit.*Brand New Kitchen with Stunning Stainless Steal Appliances including Dishwasher and Microwave.* New Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops.*Marble tiled bathroom with Tub/Shower and more..... *Steps away from subway station, bus stop and NYU.* Surround by restaurants, cafs and shops.*To view please call /text Polina:917==797==1401 QLI74337