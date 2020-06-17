All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

418 East 59th Street

418 East 59th Street · (917) 657-7679
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

418 East 59th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18-A · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Available: July 15th
Wonderful, spacious, sunny 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a balcony, overlooking the Queensboro bridge and city views in a white glove building. High ceilings, large windows with beautiful East River views from huge living space and large separate dining area with convenient pass-thru kitchen, great for entertaining. South facing bedrooms are located at the back of the building- quiet and serene. The spacious master bedroom has a marble en-suite bathroom, stand-up shower and a deep soaking tub. The second bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with a tub. Great closet space.

Unit comes with a washer/dryer for your convenience.

The Grand Sutton is a full service, well-maintained, pet-friendly building. Building amenities include a full-time doorman, concierge, live-in super, private garden, bike room, storage bins and a gym. Grand Sutton is located in prime location, close by shopping, transportation, and restaurants.,Available: July 1
Wonderful, spacious, sunny 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a balcony, overlooking the Queensboro bridge and city views in a white glove building. High ceilings, large windows with beautiful East River views from huge living space and large separate dining area with convenient pass-thru kitchen, great for entertaining. South facing bedrooms are located at the back of the building- quiet and serene. The spacious master bedroom has a marble en-suite bathroom, stand-up shower and a deep soaking tub. The second bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with a tub. Great closet space.

Unit comes with a washer/dryer for your convenience.

The Grand Sutton is a full service, well-maintained, pet-friendly building. Building amenities include a full-time doorman, concierge, live-in super, private garden, bike room, storage bins and a gym. Grand Sutton is located in prime location, close by shopping, transportation, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 East 59th Street have any available units?
418 East 59th Street has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 East 59th Street have?
Some of 418 East 59th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 East 59th Street currently offering any rent specials?
418 East 59th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 East 59th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 East 59th Street is pet friendly.
Does 418 East 59th Street offer parking?
Yes, 418 East 59th Street does offer parking.
Does 418 East 59th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 East 59th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 East 59th Street have a pool?
No, 418 East 59th Street does not have a pool.
Does 418 East 59th Street have accessible units?
No, 418 East 59th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 418 East 59th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 East 59th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
