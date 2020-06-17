418 East 59th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym concierge

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge doorman gym parking bike storage garage

Available: July 15th

Wonderful, spacious, sunny 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a balcony, overlooking the Queensboro bridge and city views in a white glove building. High ceilings, large windows with beautiful East River views from huge living space and large separate dining area with convenient pass-thru kitchen, great for entertaining. South facing bedrooms are located at the back of the building- quiet and serene. The spacious master bedroom has a marble en-suite bathroom, stand-up shower and a deep soaking tub. The second bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with a tub. Great closet space.



Unit comes with a washer/dryer for your convenience.



The Grand Sutton is a full service, well-maintained, pet-friendly building. Building amenities include a full-time doorman, concierge, live-in super, private garden, bike room, storage bins and a gym. Grand Sutton is located in prime location, close by shopping, transportation, and restaurants.,Available: July 1

