All apartments in New York
Find more places like 416 West 52nd, #401.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
416 West 52nd, #401
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

416 West 52nd, #401

416 West 52nd Street · (646) 844-4172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

416 West 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
bike storage
lobby
media room
yoga
FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED SPACIOUS GORGEOUS STUDIO IN NINE 52ND CONDOMINIUM! BEAUTIFUL OPEN STYLE KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM GRAY AND WHITE LACQUERED CABINETS AND BUILT IN APPLIANCES! Furnished/ Unfurnished- Short/ long term. Caesar-stone counters and sleek gray stained white oak floors. The residence includes individual climate control, energy efficient water heat pump and individual washer/dryer in unit. Located in Hell's kitchen, a vibrant neighborhood famous for it's top restaurants, bars and galleries, Off-Broadway theaters and more. Building amenities include 24 hour attended lobby, expansive fitness center with separate yoga and spin rooms, incredible co-work space with separate conference room and privacy lounge, exquisite residents lounge, chic wine tasting room, Tranquility Garden with water features and landscaping, courtesy bicycles and bicycle storage, children's play room and large beautifully planted and furnished roof terrace.Draft rental description FURNISHED- $3680

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 West 52nd, #401 have any available units?
416 West 52nd, #401 has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 West 52nd, #401 have?
Some of 416 West 52nd, #401's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 West 52nd, #401 currently offering any rent specials?
416 West 52nd, #401 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 West 52nd, #401 pet-friendly?
No, 416 West 52nd, #401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 416 West 52nd, #401 offer parking?
No, 416 West 52nd, #401 does not offer parking.
Does 416 West 52nd, #401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 West 52nd, #401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 West 52nd, #401 have a pool?
No, 416 West 52nd, #401 does not have a pool.
Does 416 West 52nd, #401 have accessible units?
No, 416 West 52nd, #401 does not have accessible units.
Does 416 West 52nd, #401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 West 52nd, #401 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 416 West 52nd, #401?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity