416 West 52nd, #401

Amenities

FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED SPACIOUS GORGEOUS STUDIO IN NINE 52ND CONDOMINIUM! BEAUTIFUL OPEN STYLE KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM GRAY AND WHITE LACQUERED CABINETS AND BUILT IN APPLIANCES! Furnished/ Unfurnished- Short/ long term. Caesar-stone counters and sleek gray stained white oak floors. The residence includes individual climate control, energy efficient water heat pump and individual washer/dryer in unit. Located in Hell's kitchen, a vibrant neighborhood famous for it's top restaurants, bars and galleries, Off-Broadway theaters and more. Building amenities include 24 hour attended lobby, expansive fitness center with separate yoga and spin rooms, incredible co-work space with separate conference room and privacy lounge, exquisite residents lounge, chic wine tasting room, Tranquility Garden with water features and landscaping, courtesy bicycles and bicycle storage, children's play room and large beautifully planted and furnished roof terrace.Draft rental description FURNISHED- $3680