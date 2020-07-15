415 Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman gym yoga

Welcome to your new sun-drenched spacious 2-bedroom home. For those of you who have been thirsting to relax, spend time and never have to worry about space; you have found it!



This Corner 2 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom with a Dining alcove is in the MOST desirable Condo building in all of Roosevelt Island. When you enter you are welcomed by pristine hardwood floors with floor to ceiling windows all around providing you with more sun than almost anything on the market. As you continue you will be greeted by a Chef's style kitchen complete with a dining alcove for you to admire the North-South-West and Eastern views from each room. If you were still thinking of space this large format living room is large enough that you will forget that you are even in NY as you are transported to breathtaking views not seen in almost all of NYC.



Even better, if during these last few months, you were worried about closet space, storage, a soaking tub this has it!



If this were not enough, there is a 24-hour concierge and doorman, State of the art Fitness Center with a Yoga Studio, Kids Playroom, Exclusive Entertainment lounge on the roof, and an Amazing Rooftop Terrace with FULL Manhattan and River Views.



This is priced to rent quickly immediately for a viewing. We are doing virtual showings first and with an application an in person showing.



This is available Furnished as well.