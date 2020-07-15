All apartments in New York
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 PM

415 Main Street

415 Main Street · (585) 739-8066
Location

415 Main Street, New York, NY 10044
Roosevelt Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-C · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
24hr concierge
doorman
yoga
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
yoga
Welcome to your new sun-drenched spacious 2-bedroom home. For those of you who have been thirsting to relax, spend time and never have to worry about space; you have found it!

This Corner 2 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom with a Dining alcove is in the MOST desirable Condo building in all of Roosevelt Island. When you enter you are welcomed by pristine hardwood floors with floor to ceiling windows all around providing you with more sun than almost anything on the market. As you continue you will be greeted by a Chef's style kitchen complete with a dining alcove for you to admire the North-South-West and Eastern views from each room. If you were still thinking of space this large format living room is large enough that you will forget that you are even in NY as you are transported to breathtaking views not seen in almost all of NYC.

Even better, if during these last few months, you were worried about closet space, storage, a soaking tub this has it!

If this were not enough, there is a 24-hour concierge and doorman, State of the art Fitness Center with a Yoga Studio, Kids Playroom, Exclusive Entertainment lounge on the roof, and an Amazing Rooftop Terrace with FULL Manhattan and River Views.

This is priced to rent quickly immediately for a viewing. We are doing virtual showings first and with an application an in person showing.

This is available Furnished as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Main Street have any available units?
415 Main Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Main Street have?
Some of 415 Main Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 415 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 415 Main Street offer parking?
No, 415 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 415 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Main Street have a pool?
No, 415 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 415 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
