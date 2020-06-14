All apartments in New York
Find more places like 415 Greenwich Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
415 Greenwich Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:18 PM

415 Greenwich Street

415 Greenwich Street · (646) 666-2313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

415 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7E · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
hot tub
lobby
PRICE REDUCTION!!! Sophisticated and immaculate, this perfectly proportioned 1,751 square foot two bedroom with two and one half baths has been meticulously maintained and is in absolute showroom condition. Soaring 12 1/2 foot ceilings and over-sized windows allow immense light to flow through all rooms. Prepare gourmet meals in the sparkling chefs kitchen, fully appointed with Miele, Bosch, Viking, and Sub Zero appliances and open to the living room, creating a wonderful flowing entertaining space. The living space offers Bamboo flooring and the bedrooms are comfortably carpeted. Luxuriate in the spa inspired bath featuring Carrera marble, deep soaking tub, steam shower and double vanity. Windows are furnished with custom remote dual solar/blackout shades. Washer and Dryer in unit.

The TriBeca Summit is a 10 story Limestone Pre-War building in the heart of TriBeCa which was erected in 1912 and renovated / converted to condo ownership in 2006. The lobby is fully attended with 24 hour doorman / concierge. Amenities include garage, roof deck, bicycle room, fitness facility, and playroom. The roof deck was designed by famed landscape architect and designer Thomas Balsley.

This unit is being offered UNFURNISHED or FURNISHED with superb high-end furniture throughout. Pets are welcome. Call or email for a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Greenwich Street have any available units?
415 Greenwich Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Greenwich Street have?
Some of 415 Greenwich Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Greenwich Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 Greenwich Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Greenwich Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Greenwich Street is pet friendly.
Does 415 Greenwich Street offer parking?
Yes, 415 Greenwich Street does offer parking.
Does 415 Greenwich Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 Greenwich Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Greenwich Street have a pool?
No, 415 Greenwich Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 Greenwich Street have accessible units?
No, 415 Greenwich Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Greenwich Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Greenwich Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 415 Greenwich Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity