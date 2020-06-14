415 Greenwich Street

Amenities

PRICE REDUCTION!!! Sophisticated and immaculate, this perfectly proportioned 1,751 square foot two bedroom with two and one half baths has been meticulously maintained and is in absolute showroom condition. Soaring 12 1/2 foot ceilings and over-sized windows allow immense light to flow through all rooms. Prepare gourmet meals in the sparkling chefs kitchen, fully appointed with Miele, Bosch, Viking, and Sub Zero appliances and open to the living room, creating a wonderful flowing entertaining space. The living space offers Bamboo flooring and the bedrooms are comfortably carpeted. Luxuriate in the spa inspired bath featuring Carrera marble, deep soaking tub, steam shower and double vanity. Windows are furnished with custom remote dual solar/blackout shades. Washer and Dryer in unit.



The TriBeca Summit is a 10 story Limestone Pre-War building in the heart of TriBeCa which was erected in 1912 and renovated / converted to condo ownership in 2006. The lobby is fully attended with 24 hour doorman / concierge. Amenities include garage, roof deck, bicycle room, fitness facility, and playroom. The roof deck was designed by famed landscape architect and designer Thomas Balsley.



This unit is being offered UNFURNISHED or FURNISHED with superb high-end furniture throughout. Pets are welcome. Call or email for a viewing.