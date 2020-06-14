All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

415 East 54th Street

415 East 54th Street · (917) 371-3955
Location

415 East 54th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-C · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
bike storage
Coming Soon! NEW TO MARKET

The St James's Tower Treasure

Welcome to the Sun Splashed 2 bedroom/2.5 marble bath corner apartment. The St. James's Tower Condominium is a full-service luxury white glove doorman & concierge building in Sutton Place. Be dazzled by this gorgeous, spacious bright apartment with soaring 9.5-foot ceilings, hardwood floors throughout and floor to ceiling windows in every room. Walk into a lovely gallery that leads into the grand living room which features beautifully streaming rays of sunshine shine all day from South & West views. Off the living room enjoy a wonderful dining area-perfect for entertaining. The windowed kitchen is renovated with granite countertops and top of the line appliances. Split bedrooms offer privacy. The Master Bedroom Suite is South facing with a custom built-in wall of storage and closets boasting an en-suite marble bathroom with a tub, separate stall shower, double sinks, bidet and toilet. The second bedroom has a custom built-in wall unit and an en-suite marble bathroom with a stall shower that overlooks the courtyard with West views. Off the foyer is a marble powder room for your guests.
The amenities include 24-hour Doorman, Concierge, Resident Manager, fitness room, bike room, storage and a fabulous roof deck overlooking the East River. Sutton Place is a secret enclave that is prestigious and serene.
Pets, pied--terre and Diplomats are welcome. No Board interviews. Subletting permitted from day one of closing. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping the FDR, subways and busses. Including Whole Foods, Starbucks, Morton Williams, pet groomers, nail salons, Soul Cycle and Equinox.

Schedule a private showing today.

Offered at $1,599,000 for sale and available for rent at $6500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 East 54th Street have any available units?
415 East 54th Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 East 54th Street have?
Some of 415 East 54th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 East 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 East 54th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 East 54th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 East 54th Street is pet friendly.
Does 415 East 54th Street offer parking?
No, 415 East 54th Street does not offer parking.
Does 415 East 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 East 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 East 54th Street have a pool?
No, 415 East 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 East 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 415 East 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 East 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 East 54th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
