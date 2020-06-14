415 East 54th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge courtyard doorman gym bike storage

The St James's Tower Treasure



Welcome to the Sun Splashed 2 bedroom/2.5 marble bath corner apartment. The St. James's Tower Condominium is a full-service luxury white glove doorman & concierge building in Sutton Place. Be dazzled by this gorgeous, spacious bright apartment with soaring 9.5-foot ceilings, hardwood floors throughout and floor to ceiling windows in every room. Walk into a lovely gallery that leads into the grand living room which features beautifully streaming rays of sunshine shine all day from South & West views. Off the living room enjoy a wonderful dining area-perfect for entertaining. The windowed kitchen is renovated with granite countertops and top of the line appliances. Split bedrooms offer privacy. The Master Bedroom Suite is South facing with a custom built-in wall of storage and closets boasting an en-suite marble bathroom with a tub, separate stall shower, double sinks, bidet and toilet. The second bedroom has a custom built-in wall unit and an en-suite marble bathroom with a stall shower that overlooks the courtyard with West views. Off the foyer is a marble powder room for your guests.

The amenities include 24-hour Doorman, Concierge, Resident Manager, fitness room, bike room, storage and a fabulous roof deck overlooking the East River. Sutton Place is a secret enclave that is prestigious and serene.

Pets, pied--terre and Diplomats are welcome. No Board interviews. Subletting permitted from day one of closing. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping the FDR, subways and busses. Including Whole Foods, Starbucks, Morton Williams, pet groomers, nail salons, Soul Cycle and Equinox.



Offered at $1,599,000 for sale and available for rent at $6500.