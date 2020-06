Amenities

402 East 10th street /Avenue C: Stunning, large true two bedroom apartment with exceptional natural light is super affordable and right by Tompkins Square Park and the M14A bus that goes across town and to all train stations along 14th street. The huge apartment has 2 large bedrooms that easily fit queen to king size beds! The separate kitchen is large enough to have a dining table or island. The living room is large and bright. This unit is on the 5th floor of a walkup.