All apartments in New York
Find more places like 40 Harrison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
40 Harrison Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

40 Harrison Street

40 Harrison Street · (617) 851-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

40 Harrison Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22-C · Avail. now

$4,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
Enjoy unparalleled city & river views, and spectacular sunsets from your private balcony on the 22nd floor of this luxury apartment at the full service, Independence Plaza, located in the heart of TriBeCa!

This expansive 900 sq ft unit is the lowest priced unit in the building and currently offering 2 weeks FREE RENT for leases starting July 1st or sooner. Please email for virtual tour!

The unit features CONDO FINISHES, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, AMPLE CLOSET SPACE, and in-unit WASHER & DRYER. Open galley style kitchen with breakfast bar for entertaining guests and room for two chefs, with Stainless Steel appliances and dishwasher. (* current stove will be replaced with stainless prior to tenancy).

The large master bedroom faces west with two large closets and en suite bathroom access. 2nd bedroom faces south with Freedom Tower views, also with a large double closet, accommodating queen bed plus plenty of room for furniture. The modern bathroom features double vanity, soaking tub, and linen closet.

With plenty of space for a HOME OFFICE, the living room is both functional and inviting. All windows in this apartment include window treatments. Step out onto the best part of this home, your private balcony for morning coffee and evening cocktails while watching incredible summer sunsets!

Independence Plaza is a community-oriented property where the staff knows you by name. Tenants enjoy the most exhilarating & breathtaking views of Manhattan & the Hudson River. Our proximity to Duane Park, shopping & award-winning New York City restaurants enables you to enjoy the full Tribeca experience.

Be a part of Manhattan's hottest neighborhood! Situated in the heart of Tribeca along Greenwich Street are three luxury high rise towers & plaza townhouse units. Each soaring tower features a full time doorman & security staff, fully renovated lobbies & an address that beckons the best of Tribeca living at your doorstep. Our flexible floor plans, condo-like finishes, private outdoor spaces & expansive Hudson River & City views will surpass your highest expectations.

Doorman
Elevator
Children's Playroom
Concierge
Gym
Bike Room
Parking Available
Storage Available
Swimming Pool
Dishwasher
In Unit Washer/Dryer
Pet Friendly

*Net Effective rent advertised. 4 weeks free rent for leases starting July 1st or sooner. Gross rent is $5395. This is a lease break situation. Unit can come furnished or vacant. Incoming tenant can assume existing lease until May 31, 2021, or start new 12 month lease. Guarantors allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Harrison Street have any available units?
40 Harrison Street has a unit available for $4,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Harrison Street have?
Some of 40 Harrison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
40 Harrison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 40 Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 40 Harrison Street does offer parking.
Does 40 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Harrison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Harrison Street have a pool?
Yes, 40 Harrison Street has a pool.
Does 40 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 40 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Harrison Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 40 Harrison Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity