40 Harrison Street

Enjoy unparalleled city & river views, and spectacular sunsets from your private balcony on the 22nd floor of this luxury apartment at the full service, Independence Plaza, located in the heart of TriBeCa!



This expansive 900 sq ft unit is the lowest priced unit in the building and currently offering 2 weeks FREE RENT for leases starting July 1st or sooner. Please email for virtual tour!



The unit features CONDO FINISHES, hardwood floors, recessed lighting, AMPLE CLOSET SPACE, and in-unit WASHER & DRYER. Open galley style kitchen with breakfast bar for entertaining guests and room for two chefs, with Stainless Steel appliances and dishwasher. (* current stove will be replaced with stainless prior to tenancy).



The large master bedroom faces west with two large closets and en suite bathroom access. 2nd bedroom faces south with Freedom Tower views, also with a large double closet, accommodating queen bed plus plenty of room for furniture. The modern bathroom features double vanity, soaking tub, and linen closet.



With plenty of space for a HOME OFFICE, the living room is both functional and inviting. All windows in this apartment include window treatments. Step out onto the best part of this home, your private balcony for morning coffee and evening cocktails while watching incredible summer sunsets!



Independence Plaza is a community-oriented property where the staff knows you by name. Tenants enjoy the most exhilarating & breathtaking views of Manhattan & the Hudson River. Our proximity to Duane Park, shopping & award-winning New York City restaurants enables you to enjoy the full Tribeca experience.



Be a part of Manhattan's hottest neighborhood! Situated in the heart of Tribeca along Greenwich Street are three luxury high rise towers & plaza townhouse units. Each soaring tower features a full time doorman & security staff, fully renovated lobbies & an address that beckons the best of Tribeca living at your doorstep. Our flexible floor plans, condo-like finishes, private outdoor spaces & expansive Hudson River & City views will surpass your highest expectations.



Doorman

Elevator

Children's Playroom

Concierge

Gym

Bike Room

Parking Available

Storage Available

Swimming Pool

Dishwasher

In Unit Washer/Dryer

Pet Friendly



*Net Effective rent advertised. 4 weeks free rent for leases starting July 1st or sooner. Gross rent is $5395. This is a lease break situation. Unit can come furnished or vacant. Incoming tenant can assume existing lease until May 31, 2021, or start new 12 month lease. Guarantors allowed.