All apartments in New York
Find more places like 40 Broad Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
40 Broad Street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 AM

40 Broad Street

40 Broad Street · (212) 323-3803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Financial District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

40 Broad Street, New York, NY 10004
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit PH2A · Avail. now

$4,800

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
lobby
Welcome home to this 920 SF Corner Penthouse 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath with stunning water views and natural light throughout. Beautiful u-shaped kitchen, efficiently-proportioned living area and master bedroom with ensuite hotel-like bath and double vanity sinks. Large walk-in closet in the Master Bedroom. With 11 ft. ceilings, oversized windows for brilliant natural light, tasteful Brazilian Walnut floors with Basaltito black granite borders and a full-size Bosch washer/dryer. Contemporary open kitchens make a dramatic design statement with black Granite countertops, backsplashes and custom cabinetry. Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer with concealed paneling plus a Miele oven, cook top and dishwasher. Zen-like Kohler 5-piece master baths are impeccably designed, handcrafted and detailed to afford a soothing, luxurious retreat. Originally built in 1986 and spectacularly renovated in 2006, this marquee address offers the most impressive collection of luxury condominiums in the heart of the Financial District. From its spectacular two-story lobby, to its furnished indoor lounge and roof deck offering Statue of Liberty, Hudson River and City Skyline views, to the state-of-the-art fitness center, recreation room and Reserve Cut Steak House on the 2nd floor, 40 Broad Street offers an all-inclusive experience and resort-like oasis. Centrally located and a short distance to major transportation hubs including Subway access to 2/3/4/5/A/E/J/Z/R/W and Path trains, in addition to the South Street Ferries/Water Taxis, Fulton Street Station and the Oculus. Whole Foods and Lifetime Fitness slated to open at Wall & Broadway in 2020.AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED STARTING JUNE 22, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Broad Street have any available units?
40 Broad Street has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Broad Street have?
Some of 40 Broad Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
40 Broad Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Broad Street pet-friendly?
No, 40 Broad Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 40 Broad Street offer parking?
No, 40 Broad Street does not offer parking.
Does 40 Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Broad Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Broad Street have a pool?
No, 40 Broad Street does not have a pool.
Does 40 Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 40 Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Broad Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 40 Broad Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liberty Plaza
10 Liberty St
New York, NY 10038
The Brittany
1775 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
The Lucerne
350 E 79th St
New York, NY 10075
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
1422 Third Avenue
1422 3rd Avenue
New York, NY 10028
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Grand Tier
1930 Broadway
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity