Welcome home to this 920 SF Corner Penthouse 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath with stunning water views and natural light throughout. Beautiful u-shaped kitchen, efficiently-proportioned living area and master bedroom with ensuite hotel-like bath and double vanity sinks. Large walk-in closet in the Master Bedroom. With 11 ft. ceilings, oversized windows for brilliant natural light, tasteful Brazilian Walnut floors with Basaltito black granite borders and a full-size Bosch washer/dryer. Contemporary open kitchens make a dramatic design statement with black Granite countertops, backsplashes and custom cabinetry. Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer with concealed paneling plus a Miele oven, cook top and dishwasher. Zen-like Kohler 5-piece master baths are impeccably designed, handcrafted and detailed to afford a soothing, luxurious retreat. Originally built in 1986 and spectacularly renovated in 2006, this marquee address offers the most impressive collection of luxury condominiums in the heart of the Financial District. From its spectacular two-story lobby, to its furnished indoor lounge and roof deck offering Statue of Liberty, Hudson River and City Skyline views, to the state-of-the-art fitness center, recreation room and Reserve Cut Steak House on the 2nd floor, 40 Broad Street offers an all-inclusive experience and resort-like oasis. Centrally located and a short distance to major transportation hubs including Subway access to 2/3/4/5/A/E/J/Z/R/W and Path trains, in addition to the South Street Ferries/Water Taxis, Fulton Street Station and the Oculus. Whole Foods and Lifetime Fitness slated to open at Wall & Broadway in 2020.AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED STARTING JUNE 22, 2020