TRUE Three-bedroom apartment In the heart of Chelsea. All bedrooms fit a queen bed, and all have large closets.1 and 1/2 bathrooms; built-in microwave oven. Space is completely renovated with a new kitchen, bathroom, high ceilings and hardwood floors. Two blocks from Madison Square Garden and FIT. Near many buses and trains such as the A C & E, shopping, restaurants, and much more. Available ASAP.ACT FAST!