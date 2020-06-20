37 CORNELIA ST.

Amenities

Corner 3 bedroom floor-thru apartment! Features private deck, washer/dryer, two marble bathrooms, and a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and wine cooler. The unit is accented by high ceilings, recessed lighting, exposed brick, and hardwood floors.Conveniently located just steps from some of the city's best restaurants and nightlife. Down the street from the W 4th Subway & PATH trains, and around the corner from the M20 and M5 buses.Please call office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout.