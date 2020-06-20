All apartments in New York
Find more places like 37 CORNELIA ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
37 CORNELIA ST.
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

37 CORNELIA ST.

37 Cornelia Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

37 Cornelia Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Corner 3 bedroom floor-thru apartment! Features private deck, washer/dryer, two marble bathrooms, and a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and wine cooler. The unit is accented by high ceilings, recessed lighting, exposed brick, and hardwood floors.Conveniently located just steps from some of the city's best restaurants and nightlife. Down the street from the W 4th Subway & PATH trains, and around the corner from the M20 and M5 buses.Please call office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 CORNELIA ST. have any available units?
37 CORNELIA ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 CORNELIA ST. have?
Some of 37 CORNELIA ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 CORNELIA ST. currently offering any rent specials?
37 CORNELIA ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 CORNELIA ST. pet-friendly?
No, 37 CORNELIA ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 37 CORNELIA ST. offer parking?
No, 37 CORNELIA ST. does not offer parking.
Does 37 CORNELIA ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 CORNELIA ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 CORNELIA ST. have a pool?
No, 37 CORNELIA ST. does not have a pool.
Does 37 CORNELIA ST. have accessible units?
No, 37 CORNELIA ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 37 CORNELIA ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 CORNELIA ST. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 37 CORNELIA ST.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity