All apartments in New York
Find more places like 355 East 77th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
355 East 77th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

355 East 77th Street

355 East 77th Street · (516) 662-9941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

355 East 77th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*No Fee * Video Tour Available Upon Request

Brand New to Market! Mid 70's. 2nd Floor. Huge One Bedroom that features a separate eat in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large living room, hardwood floors, and high ceilings. Bedroom fits a Queen Size Bed plus furniture. Located in the desirable Upper East Side of Manhattan nearby the Q/ 6 subway, fine restaurants, central park, specialty food stores, shopping & public transportation. Apartment can be rented furnished for $3,150 a month. To schedule a viewing or to view any other apartments on this website call, email, or text anytime.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 East 77th Street have any available units?
355 East 77th Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 355 East 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
355 East 77th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 East 77th Street pet-friendly?
No, 355 East 77th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 355 East 77th Street offer parking?
No, 355 East 77th Street does not offer parking.
Does 355 East 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 East 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 East 77th Street have a pool?
No, 355 East 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 355 East 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 355 East 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 355 East 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 East 77th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 355 East 77th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 355 East 77th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 355 East 77th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity