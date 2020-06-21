355 East 77th Street

Amenities

Brand New to Market! Mid 70's. 2nd Floor. Huge One Bedroom that features a separate eat in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, large living room, hardwood floors, and high ceilings. Bedroom fits a Queen Size Bed plus furniture. Located in the desirable Upper East Side of Manhattan nearby the Q/ 6 subway, fine restaurants, central park, specialty food stores, shopping & public transportation. Apartment can be rented furnished for $3,150 a month. To schedule a viewing or to view any other apartments on this website call, email, or text anytime.