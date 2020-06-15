All apartments in New York
353 East 104th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

353 East 104th Street

353 East 104th Street · (917) 435-6611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

353 East 104th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
green community
bike storage
internet access
lobby
Located in the environmentally-conscious LEED Certified Observatory Place this stunning two-bedroom apartment will exceed your expectations!

Southern exposures invite vibrant sunlight into this modern spacious sanctuary! The recent renovations and beautiful floors flowing throughout beautifully add to the warmth of this radiant home.

Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and abundant cabinets lead out to the generous dining and living room. This open floor plan is ideal for entertaining.

The master bedroom easily accommodates a king bed and furnishings while boasting sizable closets. The second bedroom can fit a bed or serve as your home office.

Bosch Washer/dryer in unit, video intercom, central air conditioning, cable/internet provided by Verizon Fios and Spectrum. Personal storage included with the apartment.

At The Observatory Place, you can work out in the fitness center, pick herbs from the herb garden, and have dinner on the roof deck. Magnificent views await you on the roof deck! The beautiful lobby has a doorman, a package room complete with refrigerated storage, a bike room, and free WiFi in common areas for your convenience.

The Observatory Place is conveniently located near Randalls Island, Central Park, Museum Mile, Museo del Barrio, Museum of the City of NY, many new exciting restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, and pharmacies. Close to public transportation and all that East Harlem has to offer.,Recently Renovated One Bedroom with a Home Office at the Observatory Place in East Harlem!

The residence features porcelain tiled floors, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, marble bathroom, great closet space, a king size bedroom, windowed home office, and bright southern exposure!

Bosch Washer/dryer in unit, video intercom, central air conditioning, cable/internet ready.

Storage unit included!

The Observatory Place has great amenities including a doorman, package room, cold storage, a bike room, fitness center, herb garden, WiFi in common areas, and roof deck with amazing views!

The location is great close to the Subway, Restaurants, Grocery Stores, Central Park, The Museum of CNY, and Randall's Island.

You will LOVE the Observatory Place Lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 East 104th Street have any available units?
353 East 104th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 353 East 104th Street have?
Some of 353 East 104th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 East 104th Street currently offering any rent specials?
353 East 104th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 East 104th Street pet-friendly?
No, 353 East 104th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 353 East 104th Street offer parking?
No, 353 East 104th Street does not offer parking.
Does 353 East 104th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 353 East 104th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 East 104th Street have a pool?
No, 353 East 104th Street does not have a pool.
Does 353 East 104th Street have accessible units?
No, 353 East 104th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 353 East 104th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 353 East 104th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
