353 East 104th Street

Located in the environmentally-conscious LEED Certified Observatory Place this stunning two-bedroom apartment will exceed your expectations!



Southern exposures invite vibrant sunlight into this modern spacious sanctuary! The recent renovations and beautiful floors flowing throughout beautifully add to the warmth of this radiant home.



Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and abundant cabinets lead out to the generous dining and living room. This open floor plan is ideal for entertaining.



The master bedroom easily accommodates a king bed and furnishings while boasting sizable closets. The second bedroom can fit a bed or serve as your home office.



Bosch Washer/dryer in unit, video intercom, central air conditioning, cable/internet provided by Verizon Fios and Spectrum. Personal storage included with the apartment.



At The Observatory Place, you can work out in the fitness center, pick herbs from the herb garden, and have dinner on the roof deck. Magnificent views await you on the roof deck! The beautiful lobby has a doorman, a package room complete with refrigerated storage, a bike room, and free WiFi in common areas for your convenience.



The Observatory Place is conveniently located near Randalls Island, Central Park, Museum Mile, Museo del Barrio, Museum of the City of NY, many new exciting restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, and pharmacies. Close to public transportation and all that East Harlem has to offer.,Recently Renovated One Bedroom with a Home Office at the Observatory Place in East Harlem!



The residence features porcelain tiled floors, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, marble bathroom, great closet space, a king size bedroom, windowed home office, and bright southern exposure!



Bosch Washer/dryer in unit, video intercom, central air conditioning, cable/internet ready.



Storage unit included!



The Observatory Place has great amenities including a doorman, package room, cold storage, a bike room, fitness center, herb garden, WiFi in common areas, and roof deck with amazing views!



The location is great close to the Subway, Restaurants, Grocery Stores, Central Park, The Museum of CNY, and Randall's Island.



You will LOVE the Observatory Place Lifestyle!