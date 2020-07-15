All apartments in New York
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

350 E 30

350 East 30th Street · (212) 674-1645
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 East 30th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Oversized high floor two bedrooms - already converted! perfect for roommates, families or anyone seeking for space. Nicely renovated Kitchen and bathroom, new Hardwood floors, generous closet space and fantastic size bedrooms with double western and northern exposures, windowed kitchen and bathroom and dining area. The BLDG: 350 East 30th Street is an established well maintained condo building with a 24 hour doorman, live in super, storage , parking garage, and a modern laundry facility. The tree-lined street is in close proximity to Fairway Supermarket, restaurants, fitness centers, transportation.For additional info please contact Sunny@AlphaNYC.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 E 30 have any available units?
350 E 30 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 E 30 have?
Some of 350 E 30's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 E 30 currently offering any rent specials?
350 E 30 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 E 30 pet-friendly?
No, 350 E 30 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 350 E 30 offer parking?
Yes, 350 E 30 offers parking.
Does 350 E 30 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 E 30 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 E 30 have a pool?
No, 350 E 30 does not have a pool.
Does 350 E 30 have accessible units?
No, 350 E 30 does not have accessible units.
Does 350 E 30 have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 E 30 does not have units with dishwashers.
