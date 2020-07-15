Amenities

Oversized high floor two bedrooms - already converted! perfect for roommates, families or anyone seeking for space. Nicely renovated Kitchen and bathroom, new Hardwood floors, generous closet space and fantastic size bedrooms with double western and northern exposures, windowed kitchen and bathroom and dining area. The BLDG: 350 East 30th Street is an established well maintained condo building with a 24 hour doorman, live in super, storage , parking garage, and a modern laundry facility. The tree-lined street is in close proximity to Fairway Supermarket, restaurants, fitness centers, transportation.For additional info please contact Sunny@AlphaNYC.com