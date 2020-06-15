All apartments in New York
346 WEST 47th STREET
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

346 WEST 47th STREET

346 West 47th Street · (631) 413-1998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

346 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$2,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment just completed a full renovation and is ready for you to call it home. It features new hardwood floors, high ceilings, a decorative fireplace and exposed brick in the spacious living room. The kitchen has new cabinets, granite countertops, and all new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The bedroom fits a queen-size bed with additional furniture and features a large south-facing window with high ceilings and a large closet. The bathroom is new and clean. Just a one flight walk-up and pets are allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 WEST 47th STREET have any available units?
346 WEST 47th STREET has a unit available for $2,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 346 WEST 47th STREET have?
Some of 346 WEST 47th STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 WEST 47th STREET currently offering any rent specials?
346 WEST 47th STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 WEST 47th STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 346 WEST 47th STREET is pet friendly.
Does 346 WEST 47th STREET offer parking?
No, 346 WEST 47th STREET does not offer parking.
Does 346 WEST 47th STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 WEST 47th STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 WEST 47th STREET have a pool?
No, 346 WEST 47th STREET does not have a pool.
Does 346 WEST 47th STREET have accessible units?
No, 346 WEST 47th STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 346 WEST 47th STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 WEST 47th STREET has units with dishwashers.
