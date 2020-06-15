346 WEST 47th STREET

Amenities
This apartment just completed a full renovation and is ready for you to call it home. It features new hardwood floors, high ceilings, a decorative fireplace and exposed brick in the spacious living room. The kitchen has new cabinets, granite countertops, and all new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The bedroom fits a queen-size bed with additional furniture and features a large south-facing window with high ceilings and a large closet. The bathroom is new and clean. Just a one flight walk-up and pets are allowed