All apartments in New York
Find more places like 343 West 29th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
343 West 29th Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM

343 West 29th Street

343 West 29th Street · (646) 734-2346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

343 West 29th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$4,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
PRIME CHELSEA, FLOOR-THRU 2BR/2BA IN A TOWNHOUSE. Available for immediate move in. Located on a lovely tree lined street, this full floor, 1250 sqft Chelsea 2BR/2BA is on the penthouse level and is filled with light all day long. Situated in a charming 19th century historic townhouse, the apartment features soaring ceilings, southern and northern exposures, a renovated kitchen with dishwasher, breakfast bar and granite counters. A washer/dryer plus 2 updated baths adds a modern, elegant touch to the classic prewar details such as strip hardwood floors and oversized windows. The living room is incredibly spacious and both bedrooms can accommodate queen sized beds plus dressers and nightstands. Sorry, no pets allowed. Truly a superb value in a top location. Ideally situated with convenience to multiple neighborhoods- Chelsea, Hudson Yards, Flatiron and Nomad. Some of the best restaurants and shops NYC has to offer are all just a few blocks away. Commuting is a breeze with multiple subway lines (1/2/3/A/C/E/N/Q/R/W) and bus routes (M7/M11/M20/M34) nearby. Call or email today to arrange a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 West 29th Street have any available units?
343 West 29th Street has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 West 29th Street have?
Some of 343 West 29th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 West 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
343 West 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 West 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 343 West 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 343 West 29th Street offer parking?
No, 343 West 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 343 West 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 343 West 29th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 West 29th Street have a pool?
No, 343 West 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 343 West 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 343 West 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 343 West 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 West 29th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 343 West 29th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
210 - 220 E. 22nd Street
210-220 E 22nd St
New York, NY 10010
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity