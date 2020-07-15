343 West 29th Street

Amenities

PRIME CHELSEA, FLOOR-THRU 2BR/2BA IN A TOWNHOUSE. Available for immediate move in. Located on a lovely tree lined street, this full floor, 1250 sqft Chelsea 2BR/2BA is on the penthouse level and is filled with light all day long. Situated in a charming 19th century historic townhouse, the apartment features soaring ceilings, southern and northern exposures, a renovated kitchen with dishwasher, breakfast bar and granite counters. A washer/dryer plus 2 updated baths adds a modern, elegant touch to the classic prewar details such as strip hardwood floors and oversized windows. The living room is incredibly spacious and both bedrooms can accommodate queen sized beds plus dressers and nightstands. Sorry, no pets allowed. Truly a superb value in a top location. Ideally situated with convenience to multiple neighborhoods- Chelsea, Hudson Yards, Flatiron and Nomad. Some of the best restaurants and shops NYC has to offer are all just a few blocks away. Commuting is a breeze with multiple subway lines (1/2/3/A/C/E/N/Q/R/W) and bus routes (M7/M11/M20/M34) nearby. Call or email today to arrange a viewing.