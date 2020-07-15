342 Lenox Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come live in this AMAZING Brand new 3 bedroom with a HUGE Private backyard right near West 125th St!



-11ft Ceilings

>>PRIVATE BACKYARD<<

-LAUNDRY in-unit

- Designer Kitchen with Granite Counters SS Appliances. Dishwasher & Microwave

- King and Queen sized Bedrooms, each with a HUGE Closet and built-in organizer!

- Beautiful Modern Bathroom

- Large open Living area!

- Heat, Hot Water, AND GAS Included!

- On-Site Super!

- Pet friendly (approved pets under 10 lbs)



Conveniently located close to the 2,3 express trains (under 15 min to midtown, short walk to the 4,5,6 and A,B,C,D trains @ 125th. Located around the corner from Red Rooster, Corner Social, Bed Bath & Beyond AND WHOLE FOODS opening up this month!