Home
/
New York, NY
/
342 Lenox Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

342 Lenox Avenue

342 Malcolm X Boulevard · (917) 280-5971
Location

342 Malcolm X Boulevard, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-B · Avail. now

$3,999

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come live in this AMAZING Brand new 3 bedroom with a HUGE Private backyard right near West 125th St!

-11ft Ceilings
>>PRIVATE BACKYARD<<
-LAUNDRY in-unit
- Designer Kitchen with Granite Counters SS Appliances. Dishwasher & Microwave
- King and Queen sized Bedrooms, each with a HUGE Closet and built-in organizer!
- Beautiful Modern Bathroom
- Large open Living area!
- Heat, Hot Water, AND GAS Included!
- On-Site Super!
- Pet friendly (approved pets under 10 lbs)

Conveniently located close to the 2,3 express trains (under 15 min to midtown, short walk to the 4,5,6 and A,B,C,D trains @ 125th. Located around the corner from Red Rooster, Corner Social, Bed Bath & Beyond AND WHOLE FOODS opening up this month!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 Lenox Avenue have any available units?
342 Lenox Avenue has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 342 Lenox Avenue have?
Some of 342 Lenox Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 Lenox Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
342 Lenox Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 Lenox Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 342 Lenox Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 342 Lenox Avenue offer parking?
No, 342 Lenox Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 342 Lenox Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 342 Lenox Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 Lenox Avenue have a pool?
No, 342 Lenox Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 342 Lenox Avenue have accessible units?
No, 342 Lenox Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 342 Lenox Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 342 Lenox Avenue has units with dishwashers.
