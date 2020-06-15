Amenities

NO Broker Fee!Welcome to Residence 2B (located on the 3rd floor) at 342 East 53rd Street; a lovely studio.The apartment is well laid out and maximizes every inch of space. The kitchen features a granite breakfast bar, stainless steel fridge, stove and dishwasher, plus there is an oversized window with bucolic tree top views. There is a small built in desk in the living area, 3 huge closets all outfitted with custom shelves and drawers plus built in wall storage. Currently there is a well-designed separation between the living room and bedroom area for those looking for the privacy of a one bedroom at the cost of a studio. Blonde hardwood floors, excellent closets and abundant light make this home a wonderful rental opportunity.