Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:48 PM

342 East 53rd Street

342 East 53rd Street · (212) 875-2896
Location

342 East 53rd Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO Broker Fee!Welcome to Residence 2B (located on the 3rd floor) at 342 East 53rd Street; a lovely studio.The apartment is well laid out and maximizes every inch of space. The kitchen features a granite breakfast bar, stainless steel fridge, stove and dishwasher, plus there is an oversized window with bucolic tree top views. There is a small built in desk in the living area, 3 huge closets all outfitted with custom shelves and drawers plus built in wall storage. Currently there is a well-designed separation between the living room and bedroom area for those looking for the privacy of a one bedroom at the cost of a studio. Blonde hardwood floors, excellent closets and abundant light make this home a wonderful rental opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 East 53rd Street have any available units?
342 East 53rd Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 342 East 53rd Street have?
Some of 342 East 53rd Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 East 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
342 East 53rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 East 53rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 342 East 53rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 342 East 53rd Street offer parking?
No, 342 East 53rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 342 East 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 East 53rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 East 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 342 East 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 342 East 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 342 East 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 342 East 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 342 East 53rd Street has units with dishwashers.
