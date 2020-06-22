337 East 8th Street

Amenities

Massive 2 bedroom, 2 floor townhouse in East Village - over 2,350 SF!! The space is complete with enormous skylights, 20 ceiling solarium and spectacular red drawbridge over dining room and kitchen. Great for live/work. Ceiling heights range from 10 to 20. The brand new kitchen features Bosch stainless steel appliances, and a plethora of cabinet space. The kitchen also houses a large granite island counter that seats 4 comfortably. The unit has modern bathrooms, including one with a soaker tub that splits the bedrooms. A recent washer and dryer abut the kitchen space. Central air along with slate and hardwood floors throughout add more appeal to this custom-made home as does the marble radiant heat floors in the kitchen and dining room. Ample closet and storage throughout. Available either July 1 or August 1, 2020. Price has been drastically reduced to reflect changing economy.Your own entrance in this amazing East Village townhouse just a half block from Tompkins Square Park. 337 W 8th St is just a 10 minute walk to the F,J,M, or Z subway lines.