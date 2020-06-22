All apartments in New York
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

337 East 8th Street

337 East 8th Street · (646) 300-1272
Location

337 East 8th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 337B · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Massive 2 bedroom, 2 floor townhouse in East Village - over 2,350 SF!! The space is complete with enormous skylights, 20 ceiling solarium and spectacular red drawbridge over dining room and kitchen. Great for live/work. Ceiling heights range from 10 to 20. The brand new kitchen features Bosch stainless steel appliances, and a plethora of cabinet space. The kitchen also houses a large granite island counter that seats 4 comfortably. The unit has modern bathrooms, including one with a soaker tub that splits the bedrooms. A recent washer and dryer abut the kitchen space. Central air along with slate and hardwood floors throughout add more appeal to this custom-made home as does the marble radiant heat floors in the kitchen and dining room. Ample closet and storage throughout. Available either July 1 or August 1, 2020. Price has been drastically reduced to reflect changing economy.Your own entrance in this amazing East Village townhouse just a half block from Tompkins Square Park. 337 W 8th St is just a 10 minute walk to the F,J,M, or Z subway lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 East 8th Street have any available units?
337 East 8th Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 East 8th Street have?
Some of 337 East 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 East 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
337 East 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 East 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 337 East 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 337 East 8th Street offer parking?
No, 337 East 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 337 East 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 East 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 East 8th Street have a pool?
No, 337 East 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 337 East 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 337 East 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 337 East 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 East 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
