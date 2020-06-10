337 E 77th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym hot tub

3D Virtual Walk Through Available on Listing Page



Welcome to 337 East 77th Street - Redefining the Upper East Side



Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom apartment with washer and dryer in apartment.



The available apartments and common spaces of this building have been gut renovated and re-designed to welcome you home with warmth and style. Located on a premier block, replete with great dining, grocery stores, fitness options, and unique stores.



Apartment Features:

Beautifully Finished New Oak Wood Flooring

In Apartment Washer / Dryer

Built-in A/C and Heat

Bosch Dishwasher

Stainless Steel and Panel Covered Appliances

Spa Style Bathrooms

Tons of Natural Light

Microwave



Building Features:

Beautifully Renovated Entry & Hallways

Video Intercom

Responsive Management



1 Month of Free Rent - Advertised Rent is the Net Effective