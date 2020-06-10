337 E 77th St

Amenities
3D Virtual Walk Through Available on Listing Page
Welcome to 337 East 77th Street - Redefining the Upper East Side
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom apartment with washer and dryer in apartment.
The available apartments and common spaces of this building have been gut renovated and re-designed to welcome you home with warmth and style. Located on a premier block, replete with great dining, grocery stores, fitness options, and unique stores.
Apartment Features:
Beautifully Finished New Oak Wood Flooring
In Apartment Washer / Dryer
Built-in A/C and Heat
Bosch Dishwasher
Stainless Steel and Panel Covered Appliances
Spa Style Bathrooms
Tons of Natural Light
Microwave
Building Features:
Beautifully Renovated Entry & Hallways
Video Intercom
Responsive Management
1 Month of Free Rent - Advertised Rent is the Net Effective