All apartments in New York
Find more places like 337 E 77th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
337 E 77th St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

337 E 77th St

337 East 77th Street · (917) 445-1459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

337 East 77th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$5,545

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
3D Virtual Walk Through Available on Listing Page

Welcome to 337 East 77th Street - Redefining the Upper East Side

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom apartment with washer and dryer in apartment.

The available apartments and common spaces of this building have been gut renovated and re-designed to welcome you home with warmth and style. Located on a premier block, replete with great dining, grocery stores, fitness options, and unique stores.

Apartment Features:
Beautifully Finished New Oak Wood Flooring
In Apartment Washer / Dryer
Built-in A/C and Heat
Bosch Dishwasher
Stainless Steel and Panel Covered Appliances
Spa Style Bathrooms
Tons of Natural Light
Microwave

Building Features:
Beautifully Renovated Entry & Hallways
Video Intercom
Responsive Management

1 Month of Free Rent - Advertised Rent is the Net Effective

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 E 77th St have any available units?
337 E 77th St has a unit available for $5,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 E 77th St have?
Some of 337 E 77th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 E 77th St currently offering any rent specials?
337 E 77th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 E 77th St pet-friendly?
No, 337 E 77th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 337 E 77th St offer parking?
No, 337 E 77th St does not offer parking.
Does 337 E 77th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 E 77th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 E 77th St have a pool?
No, 337 E 77th St does not have a pool.
Does 337 E 77th St have accessible units?
No, 337 E 77th St does not have accessible units.
Does 337 E 77th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 E 77th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 337 E 77th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity