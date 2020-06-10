326 West 47th Street

Amenities

No Broker Fee (ask about other incentives)Charming large 2 bedroom, perfect for shares in the trendy Hell's Kitchen/Mid Town West location. Two bedroom with hardwood floors and bedrooms on opposite sides of the apartment for privacy. Bright living room facing South with exposed brick and decorative fireplace. Open kitchen with updated appliances. Bedrooms can hold Queen sized beds easily with good closet space. Renovated bathroom, stall shower. Well maintained walk up building with laundry, super on site daily and storage available.Located between 8th Avenue and 9th Avenue on West 47th St, you're centrally located for the A,C,E, 1,2,3,N,R,Q,7 &S trains and a short commute to Penn Station or Port Authority. A very large, card operated laundry room is conveniently located in the building, also a bike storage room for residents to use and the best Juice Bar and Coffee shop in Hell's Kitchen is downstairs.