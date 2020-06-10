All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

326 West 47th Street

326 West 47th Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

326 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
bike storage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
bike storage
No Broker Fee (ask about other incentives)Charming large 2 bedroom, perfect for shares in the trendy Hell's Kitchen/Mid Town West location. Two bedroom with hardwood floors and bedrooms on opposite sides of the apartment for privacy. Bright living room facing South with exposed brick and decorative fireplace. Open kitchen with updated appliances. Bedrooms can hold Queen sized beds easily with good closet space. Renovated bathroom, stall shower. Well maintained walk up building with laundry, super on site daily and storage available.Located between 8th Avenue and 9th Avenue on West 47th St, you're centrally located for the A,C,E, 1,2,3,N,R,Q,7 &S trains and a short commute to Penn Station or Port Authority. A very large, card operated laundry room is conveniently located in the building, also a bike storage room for residents to use and the best Juice Bar and Coffee shop in Hell's Kitchen is downstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 West 47th Street have any available units?
326 West 47th Street has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 West 47th Street have?
Some of 326 West 47th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 West 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
326 West 47th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 West 47th Street pet-friendly?
No, 326 West 47th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 326 West 47th Street offer parking?
No, 326 West 47th Street does not offer parking.
Does 326 West 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 West 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 West 47th Street have a pool?
No, 326 West 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 326 West 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 326 West 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 326 West 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 West 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
