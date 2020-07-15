318 West 106th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities rent controlled

Studio - West 106th St (West End Ave)



Great deal on a rent stabilized unit!! Priced under market for the long run! Work from home on a quiet street, in a charming studio in great location.



Apartment has high ceilings, fantastic natural light and is quite spacious to allow living dining and office area . The apartment it newly renovated with stainless steel appliances



Excellent UWS location, steps to Riverside Park, Columbia, Great Shopping & Restaurants.



Gorgeous Pre-War Townhouse on a beautiful quiet block. Steps to Riverside Park, laundry & loads of restaurants and bars. Close to Columbia. Sorry, NO PETS permitted.