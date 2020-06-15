317 West 71st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel bathtub

No Broker Fee! June 1st Ready Date! Gut Renovated and Quiet 2 Bedroom + a huge Private Terrace in a well-maintained west 70s Brownstone just off the 72nd Express Subway!Bedrooms fit Queen Size Beds and a Living Room with a renovated STAINLESS STEEL Open Kitchen with full size appliances. Renovated bathroom with a full size bathtub and hi-end fixtures including a built-in rain showerFeatures include: High ceilings, hardwood floors, large picture windows and there are 2 large closets throughoutSituated on a quiet, tree-lined West 70s block around the corner from Trader Joe's, Fairway, Lincoln Center cinemas, trendy shopping and restaurants along Columbus and BroadwayPets, guarantors and shares are all allowed