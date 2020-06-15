All apartments in New York
Find more places like 317 West 71st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
317 West 71st Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

317 West 71st Street

317 West 71st Street · (646) 430-5585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

317 West 71st Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
No Broker Fee! June 1st Ready Date! Gut Renovated and Quiet 2 Bedroom + a huge Private Terrace in a well-maintained west 70s Brownstone just off the 72nd Express Subway!Bedrooms fit Queen Size Beds and a Living Room with a renovated STAINLESS STEEL Open Kitchen with full size appliances. Renovated bathroom with a full size bathtub and hi-end fixtures including a built-in rain showerFeatures include: High ceilings, hardwood floors, large picture windows and there are 2 large closets throughoutSituated on a quiet, tree-lined West 70s block around the corner from Trader Joe's, Fairway, Lincoln Center cinemas, trendy shopping and restaurants along Columbus and BroadwayPets, guarantors and shares are all allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 West 71st Street have any available units?
317 West 71st Street has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 West 71st Street have?
Some of 317 West 71st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 West 71st Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 West 71st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 West 71st Street pet-friendly?
No, 317 West 71st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 317 West 71st Street offer parking?
No, 317 West 71st Street does not offer parking.
Does 317 West 71st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 West 71st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 West 71st Street have a pool?
No, 317 West 71st Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 West 71st Street have accessible units?
No, 317 West 71st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 West 71st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 West 71st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 317 West 71st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity