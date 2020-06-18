All apartments in New York
312 11th Avenue
Last updated March 4 2020 at 9:51 AM

312 11th Avenue

312 11th Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

312 11th Avenue, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
game room
pool table
shuffle board
Great Panoramic Views! Doorman Building Right On The High-line Park!

Brand new doorman hi-rise building with great views, and lots of amenities. Built in 2010. Hardwood floors, air conditioned, washer and dryer inside the apartment (a rarity in new york)! Right on the newly famous high line park!

Right on the high line park! ( hi line, hiline, highline ) you can see the high line park from our apartment!

Fantastic views from rooftop (37th floor) deck, with unobstructed views or empire state building, chrysler building, world trade center, statue of liberty, manhattan and brooklyn bridge, and many more landmarks. Best views of any apartment building in the city!

Great views from the apartment, you can see downtown, the hudson river, and the statue of liberty from our living room and bedroom.

Full kitchen with 4-burners stove, and refrigerator/freezer, microwave, dishwasher, and toaster.

Fantastic common spaces in building including a huge lounge with art deco furniture and tables.

Includes great game room, free to use, with foosball, car race video games, and pinball. Pool table and shuffleboard.

Includes very well-equiped health club with cardiovascular equipment and free weights.

Rooftop of building has one of best views of city! Includes unobstructed views of empire state building, the chrysler building, the new yorker building, downtown, and the statue of liberty.

4 blocks from penn station. 1 block to hudson river park and bike path.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 11th Avenue have any available units?
312 11th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 11th Avenue have?
Some of 312 11th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 11th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
312 11th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 11th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 312 11th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 312 11th Avenue offer parking?
No, 312 11th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 312 11th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 11th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 11th Avenue have a pool?
No, 312 11th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 312 11th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 312 11th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 312 11th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 11th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
