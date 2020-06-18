312 11th Avenue

Amenities

Great Panoramic Views! Doorman Building Right On The High-line Park!



Brand new doorman hi-rise building with great views, and lots of amenities. Built in 2010. Hardwood floors, air conditioned, washer and dryer inside the apartment (a rarity in new york)! Right on the newly famous high line park!



Right on the high line park! ( hi line, hiline, highline ) you can see the high line park from our apartment!



Fantastic views from rooftop (37th floor) deck, with unobstructed views or empire state building, chrysler building, world trade center, statue of liberty, manhattan and brooklyn bridge, and many more landmarks. Best views of any apartment building in the city!



Great views from the apartment, you can see downtown, the hudson river, and the statue of liberty from our living room and bedroom.



Full kitchen with 4-burners stove, and refrigerator/freezer, microwave, dishwasher, and toaster.



Fantastic common spaces in building including a huge lounge with art deco furniture and tables.



Includes great game room, free to use, with foosball, car race video games, and pinball. Pool table and shuffleboard.



Includes very well-equiped health club with cardiovascular equipment and free weights.



Rooftop of building has one of best views of city! Includes unobstructed views of empire state building, the chrysler building, the new yorker building, downtown, and the statue of liberty.



4 blocks from penn station. 1 block to hudson river park and bike path.