311 West 107th Street

West 107 between West End and Riverside, great quiet tree lined block you've likely seen on Law & Order. Private security at night!Third floor, southern facing w great light. This is a classic huge brownstone studio with a separate alcove kitchen. Kitchen does have a dishwasher. Original bookcases, fireplace, great closet space(big double closets with large space overhead for additional storage. Big full bathroom with shower. Cats will be considered but sorry, no dogs. 2 year lease not negotiableLaundry is around the corner, private duty security guard. It is only 5 to 10 minute walk to the university. Within the area is St. John's the divine, Columbia University, Barnard College, Manhattan School of Music, Central Park, Riverside Park, fine restaurants, cafes, outside eateries, trendy bars, and specialty stores. Transportation is very good with subway line on 103rd St. and 110th St. stations (1/b/c) on Broadway/Central Park West and bus stations.DishwasherGuarantors AllowedGuarantors AcceptedInternational Students Welcome