New York, NY
311 West 107th Street
311 West 107th Street

311 West 107th Street · (646) 872-5964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 West 107th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
West 107 between West End and Riverside, great quiet tree lined block you've likely seen on Law & Order. Private security at night!Third floor, southern facing w great light. This is a classic huge brownstone studio with a separate alcove kitchen. Kitchen does have a dishwasher. Original bookcases, fireplace, great closet space(big double closets with large space overhead for additional storage. Big full bathroom with shower. Cats will be considered but sorry, no dogs. 2 year lease not negotiableLaundry is around the corner, private duty security guard. It is only 5 to 10 minute walk to the university. Within the area is St. John's the divine, Columbia University, Barnard College, Manhattan School of Music, Central Park, Riverside Park, fine restaurants, cafes, outside eateries, trendy bars, and specialty stores. Transportation is very good with subway line on 103rd St. and 110th St. stations (1/b/c) on Broadway/Central Park West and bus stations.DishwasherGuarantors AllowedGuarantors AcceptedInternational Students Welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 West 107th Street have any available units?
311 West 107th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 311 West 107th Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 West 107th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 West 107th Street pet-friendly?
No, 311 West 107th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 311 West 107th Street offer parking?
No, 311 West 107th Street does not offer parking.
Does 311 West 107th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 West 107th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 West 107th Street have a pool?
No, 311 West 107th Street does not have a pool.
Does 311 West 107th Street have accessible units?
No, 311 West 107th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 West 107th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 West 107th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 311 West 107th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 West 107th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
