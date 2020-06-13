309 West 72nd Street

Amenities

Prime Upper West Side Large studio with a private outdoor deck on the PH floorThis large recently renovated studio features tall ceilings with tall bay windows.This large space accentuates classic details with decor fireplace, gigantic windows and gleaming original hardwood floors. There is a separate kitchen that has a Dishwasher, full refrigerator and ton of closet space. There are two huge closets and a Full bathroom with a tub . Apartment faces north and is quiet and bright .This is priced to rent quickly ! Apartment is on the 2nd floor of an Elevator building . A block express trains, parks, great super markets to great restaurants . The neighborhood has a lot to offer .