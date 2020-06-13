All apartments in New York
Find more places like 309 West 72nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
309 West 72nd Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:41 AM

309 West 72nd Street

309 West 72nd Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

309 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5D · Avail. now

$1,911

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Prime Upper West Side Large studio with a private outdoor deck on the PH floorThis large recently renovated studio features tall ceilings with tall bay windows.This large space accentuates classic details with decor fireplace, gigantic windows and gleaming original hardwood floors. There is a separate kitchen that has a Dishwasher, full refrigerator and ton of closet space. There are two huge closets and a Full bathroom with a tub . Apartment faces north and is quiet and bright .This is priced to rent quickly ! Apartment is on the 2nd floor of an Elevator building . A block express trains, parks, great super markets to great restaurants . The neighborhood has a lot to offer .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 West 72nd Street have any available units?
309 West 72nd Street has a unit available for $1,911 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 West 72nd Street have?
Some of 309 West 72nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 West 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 West 72nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 West 72nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 309 West 72nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 309 West 72nd Street offer parking?
No, 309 West 72nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 309 West 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 West 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 West 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 309 West 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 309 West 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 309 West 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 West 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 West 72nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 309 West 72nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity