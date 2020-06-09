All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:01 PM

300 East 33rd Street

300 East 33rd Street · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
playground
bike storage
media room
Welcome Home to this breathtaking alcove studio in the heart of Kips Bay! This quiet and meticulously renovated studio is exactly what you have been waiting for. Every detail of this renovation was crafted to enhance functionality and design. From the expansive wall to wall windows flooding the unit with beautiful sunlight, to the custom cabinetry and abundant closet space. This unit is one of a kind!The unit offers a completely open gourmet kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The mocha quartz counter also covers the electrified dining/working island with 4 stools included and storage underneath. Additional custom amenities comprise rollout kitchen cabinets, entire wall of windows, custom top-down/bottom-up window treatments, incredible storage and closet space, separate dressing area with linen closet and rollout hamper.The completely updated bathroom includes porcelain-tiled floor and walls, glass enclosed shower with wide shower seat and 4 storage shelves, Toto toilet, and electrified medicine cabinet. Other custom features include skim-coated walls and crown moldings. A brand new A/C unit will keep you comfortable all summer long. Kips Bay Towers features 3 acres of private green space for residents which includes children playground, basketball court, 24 hour doorman, plenty of elevators, laundry room equipped with Hercules card system, renovated gym with brand new equipments, bike room, a beautiful community room that can also be reserved for private events and a package room.330 East 33rd Street is a couple blocks from all major transportation including the 6 Train on 33rd Street, Express and Crosstown buses Crosstown on 34th Street, Citi Bike, Trader Joes on 31st street , AMC Kips Bay Movie Theater, Fairway Supermarket right around the corder, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 East 33rd Street have any available units?
300 East 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 East 33rd Street have?
Some of 300 East 33rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 East 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 East 33rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 East 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 East 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 300 East 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 300 East 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 300 East 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 East 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 East 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 300 East 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 East 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 300 East 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 East 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 East 33rd Street has units with dishwashers.
