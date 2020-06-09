300 East 33rd Street

Amenities

Welcome Home to this breathtaking alcove studio in the heart of Kips Bay! This quiet and meticulously renovated studio is exactly what you have been waiting for. Every detail of this renovation was crafted to enhance functionality and design. From the expansive wall to wall windows flooding the unit with beautiful sunlight, to the custom cabinetry and abundant closet space. This unit is one of a kind!The unit offers a completely open gourmet kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The mocha quartz counter also covers the electrified dining/working island with 4 stools included and storage underneath. Additional custom amenities comprise rollout kitchen cabinets, entire wall of windows, custom top-down/bottom-up window treatments, incredible storage and closet space, separate dressing area with linen closet and rollout hamper.The completely updated bathroom includes porcelain-tiled floor and walls, glass enclosed shower with wide shower seat and 4 storage shelves, Toto toilet, and electrified medicine cabinet. Other custom features include skim-coated walls and crown moldings. A brand new A/C unit will keep you comfortable all summer long. Kips Bay Towers features 3 acres of private green space for residents which includes children playground, basketball court, 24 hour doorman, plenty of elevators, laundry room equipped with Hercules card system, renovated gym with brand new equipments, bike room, a beautiful community room that can also be reserved for private events and a package room.330 East 33rd Street is a couple blocks from all major transportation including the 6 Train on 33rd Street, Express and Crosstown buses Crosstown on 34th Street, Citi Bike, Trader Joes on 31st street , AMC Kips Bay Movie Theater, Fairway Supermarket right around the corder, and much more!