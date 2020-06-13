All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

262 Mott Street

262 Mott Street · (917) 407-0084
Location

262 Mott Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Renovated loft available for rent in a condo building on Mott Street. Generously sized open loft space with a large walk-in closet. Chic modern kitchen with wood tones compliments the white exposed brick walls and adds warmth and charm to the loft experience. A private Juliet balcony provides the morning escape for quiet meditation and morning sunrises. The bathroom has been tastefully renovated.

Nestled on a quiet and charming street in Nolita and across from St. Patrick's Old Cathedral, 262 Mott is central to Noho, Lower East Side, East Village, and Soho. Home to the New Museum and central to all shopping, restaurants, and nightlife. Transportation includes Citibikes along with the 6, M ,F, B, D, N and R trains.,The apartment is located in a converted 1850///'s armory.

Great eastern light all day

Keyed elevator

Washer/Dryer in unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 Mott Street have any available units?
262 Mott Street has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 262 Mott Street have?
Some of 262 Mott Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 Mott Street currently offering any rent specials?
262 Mott Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 Mott Street pet-friendly?
No, 262 Mott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 262 Mott Street offer parking?
No, 262 Mott Street does not offer parking.
Does 262 Mott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 262 Mott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 Mott Street have a pool?
No, 262 Mott Street does not have a pool.
Does 262 Mott Street have accessible units?
No, 262 Mott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 262 Mott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 262 Mott Street does not have units with dishwashers.
