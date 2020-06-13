262 Mott Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Renovated loft available for rent in a condo building on Mott Street. Generously sized open loft space with a large walk-in closet. Chic modern kitchen with wood tones compliments the white exposed brick walls and adds warmth and charm to the loft experience. A private Juliet balcony provides the morning escape for quiet meditation and morning sunrises. The bathroom has been tastefully renovated.



Nestled on a quiet and charming street in Nolita and across from St. Patrick's Old Cathedral, 262 Mott is central to Noho, Lower East Side, East Village, and Soho. Home to the New Museum and central to all shopping, restaurants, and nightlife. Transportation includes Citibikes along with the 6, M ,F, B, D, N and R trains.,The apartment is located in a converted 1850///'s armory.



Great eastern light all day



Keyed elevator



Washer/Dryer in unit