Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

260 Cumberland Street

260 Cumberland St · No Longer Available
Location

260 Cumberland St, New York, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This sweet 3-bedroom apartment is a modern charm. Located on the 5thfloor of an elevated building. Its stunning sun drenched living room with three beautifully exposed windows brings natural peace. Featuring a windowed kitchen with marble countertops and dishwasher; hardwood floors throughout the entire apartment. Two extra closets at the end of the hallway. The long hallway leads to three sun filled bedrooms with a closet that provides overhead storage.

This location can't be beaten. A few blocks away from Fort Greene Park, surrounded by some of Fort Greene's finest local restaurants. Close to multiple transportation options (G, B, D, N,Q, R, W, A, C, B38 ), Whole Foods 365, Trader Joe's, Target and the multiple shopping and dining options at the Dekalb Market.

Not pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

