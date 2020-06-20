260 Cumberland Street

Amenities

This sweet 3-bedroom apartment is a modern charm. Located on the 5thfloor of an elevated building. Its stunning sun drenched living room with three beautifully exposed windows brings natural peace. Featuring a windowed kitchen with marble countertops and dishwasher; hardwood floors throughout the entire apartment. Two extra closets at the end of the hallway. The long hallway leads to three sun filled bedrooms with a closet that provides overhead storage.



This location can't be beaten. A few blocks away from Fort Greene Park, surrounded by some of Fort Greene's finest local restaurants. Close to multiple transportation options (G, B, D, N,Q, R, W, A, C, B38 ), Whole Foods 365, Trader Joe's, Target and the multiple shopping and dining options at the Dekalb Market.



Not pet friendly.